10 new trailers you need to see from this week: Zombieland 2, The Walking Dead Movie, and more

Last week was crazy in terms of new trailers, both for new movies but also upcoming TV series. That’s all thanks to San Diego Comic-Con 2019, which brought us a slew of exciting announcements about what’s coming next to theaters and TV. Marvel’s event was one of the highlights of the show, but it’s hardly the only thing that happened at Comic-Con — check out our movies roundup from last week, as well as the TV series trailers for a quick recap. On top of that, we’ve got a bunch of fresh trailers for you, including the first trailer for a movie that fans have been dying to see, the Zombieland sequel. Speaking of zombies, The Walking Dead Movie is happening too, like it or not, and we have a teaser for that as well.

Opening this week, meanwhile, we have Quentin Tarantino’s new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and it’ll be interesting to see if it can win the box office. My money is still on The Lion King, which is now on its second week.

21 Bridges

Jot this one down, movie fans: 21 Bridges. It’s a cop story starring Chadwick Boseman, with Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons, and Taylor Kitsch in supporting roles. The thriller opens on September 27th, and I’m definitely interested.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

This one opens right in time for Oscar season, with Tom Hanks playing Fred Rogers. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood tells the true friendship story between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys).

Angel Has Fallen

The Fallen saga is ready for a twist we didn’t see coming. Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is back, ready to sacrifice himself for the president. Again. This time around, however, he’s framed for a failed assassination attempt and he’ll have to do everything to clear his name, even if that means partnering up with his dad (Nick Nolte).

Gemini Man

Also in the action genre but with a pinch of Sci-Fi sprinkled on top is Gemini Man, a movie where a hitman has to face his worth nightmare: himself. Will Smith plays both the old and young versions of the character, and who can refuse an action movie with two Will Smiths?

Harriet

Set around the Civil War, Harriet is based on American freedom fighter Harriet Tubman who escaped slavery and then helped free hundreds of other slaves. Starring Cynthia Erivo as Harriet, the film launches on November 1st.

Jojo Rabbit

Speaking of historical films, you have to check out the Jojo Rabbit trailer below and keep an open mind about it. It’s a Taika Waititi creation, who also plays Hitler in this World War 2 tale — I did tell you that you have to keep an open mind about it.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

We’re back to Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark with the help of a brand new trailer for the horror film set to premiere on August 9th. Guillermo del Toro gets a screenplay credit for this one, which is one more reason to check it out.

The Goldfinch

Known for his work in Stranger Things and It, young actor Finn Wolfhard stars in The Goldfinch alongside Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Ansel Elgort, Luke Wilson, and Ashleigh Cummings. It’s the story of a boy who loses his mother in a museum bombing and ends up with a new, wealthier family.

The Walking Dead Movie

Rick Grimes is coming back to The Walking Dead, but this time in a movie. That’s right, AMC is bringing Andrew Lincoln back to The Walking Dead universe, but you’ll have to watch the whole thing in a theater. As a former fan of the series who lost interest in it mainly because of how Rick’s character was written, I can’t say I’m thrilled to see him again in a movie. That said, I have plenty of time to change my mind — we don’t have an actual launch date or even an official title for it.

Zombieland: Double Tap

Alright, zombie fans, this is the Zombieland sequel we’ve been waiting so many years for them to make. Sure, it’s got a lot of walking dead in it, but this movie isn’t just about killing zombies. Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock are back, baby!