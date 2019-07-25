Clear up your counter space and highlight your living room, family room, or patio by keeping bottles of your favorite beverages on a bar cart. Whether you’re looking for dry bar to use as an accent piece or you need a place to store your bottles, a bar cart is a perfect do-it-all feature. If you like to entertain, you know how annoying it can be to have to reach into cabinets and take out different drinks for your guests. It’s also a great place to keep your glasses, so they’re more easily available to you. So take a look at the three bar carts we’ve highlighted for your home and get ready to start shaking and stirring.

Best Indoor / Outdoor Bar Cart

Versatility is the name of the game with the Cosco Indoor/Outdoor Serving Cart. The steel cart requires no assembly and can be folded for simple storage. Each shelf can hold up to 75 lbs, making it just the right cart for serving drinks and food. It has four durable wheels with locking mechanisms, allowing you to wheel it out and lock it in place. It measures 33″ W x 19.3″ D x 33.7″ H and folds to 5.1″ W x 19.3″ D x 42.5″ H. It comes in seven different colors, allowing you to match your home’s decor.

Best Cabinet Bar Stand

If you want to keep your bar in one place, looking at a cabinet style stand might be your best bet. The Sauder 408696 Edge Water Utility Cart/Stand is made of wood and has a black finish. It has a storage drawer with metal runners and safety stops, where you can fit cutlery, stirrers, or any other small item you wish to keep with your cart. The bottom doors open up to reveal shelves, where you can keep your glasses and bottles hidden away. Of course, you can always store them on the top of the stand as well for a more visual presence. It has a five-year limited warranty and measures 28.19″ L x 19.45″ W x 29.02″ H.

Best Bar Cart with Three Shelves

For a taller cart, check out the Ameriwood Home 7741396PCOM Marshall 3-Shelf Metal Rolling Utility Cart. Its slim design makes it perfect for a corner and will work in both smaller and larger rooms. It has four wheels, so you can wheel it in and out of rooms easily and on any surface. The three shelves are made of metal for durability and can hold up to 20 lbs each. The unit measures 29″ H x 16″ W x 11″ D and it can store just about anything you need for an accent piece.