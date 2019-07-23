This PS4, Xbox, and Switch mashup is the custom gaming rig of your dreams – and you can’t have it

Origin PC decided to celebrate its 10th birthday by cobbling together a positively drool-worthy custom gaming system that pays homage to its hybrid PC and Xbox 360 “Big O” design to produce a setup that may inspire lust in many gamers — and which is unfortunately not for sale.

The gimmick here is that under the hood, this new custom gaming PC also combines every console you could want into a mega-whole, meaning this “Big O” squeezes in components from an Xbox One X, a PlayStation 4 Pro and a Nintendo Switch.

“When Origin PC began in 2009 we set out to build powerful PCs including the Big O: A custom gaming PC that included an Xbox 360 showcasing our customization prowess,” the company explains on its website.

This new creation, the company continues, was a major undertaking that takes inspiration from previous custom builds and required “extensive chassis modifications.” They included taking the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro out of their cases and putting together a custom liquid cooling system to keep the consoles cool. Origin also built a custom Nintendo Switch dock into the front of the Big O case.

Image Source: Origin PC

After working through a few concept designs and running some tests, the company figured out it was actually possible to fit all the consoles plus a high-performance PC, along with two different custom hard line loops, into its Genesis chassis. Other hardware touches that got added to the Big O included an Ethernet switch, USB 3.0 extension cables and upgrading the consoles to include 2TB SSDs.

“The finished Big O features a PC, Xbox One X, and PlayStation 4 Pro cooled by a custom Cryogenic hard line liquid cooling system controlled by the PC,” the company’s explanation continues. “A Nintendo Switch dock is accessible via the front of the system just by opening the front panel, and just like a normal dock, you are free to remove the console at any time.” At the back, you’ll find individual USB 3.0 ports per console, an HDMI port connected to a 4K HDMI switch, and an ethernet port.

For PC gameplay, you connect to the liquid-cooled NVIDIA TITAN RTX GPU to enjoy games with a 144Hz monitor.

As we said, you can’t buy this system, which is instead meant more to show off Origin PC’s mastery of customization as opposed to being a commercial device to make money from. “Any company can build a PC, but few can build a custom gaming PC worthy of playing the latest games,” Origin PC proudly touts. “A real gaming PC must be focused on Customization, Service, Gaming, and Technology. This is Origin PC’s specialty.”