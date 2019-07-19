Just yesterday, BGR exclusively revealed several key specs for Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL flagship phones. While much is still unknown — or at least unconfirmed — the specs our inside sources were able to reveal prove that Google’s next-generation flagship phones will indeed be the company’s fastest and most powerful phones yet. Beyond precise display resolutions, we revealed that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have more RAM than Google has even put in a smartphone before, and there will be plenty of storage as well. What our sources didn’t discuss, however, was Google’s new flagship phone design.

In a bizarre move just over a month ago, Google itself confirmed the design of the back of the Pixel 4 by posting an image of the phone on Twitter. That’s right, Google shared an official image of a smartphone in June that won’t actually be released until October. Leaked renders based on stolen design files had hit the internet a couple of weeks earlier, and Google for some reason felt the need to confirm that the leaked design was accurate. At the time, we posited that since no one is buying the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL anyway, perhaps there was no harm in confirming that a much better Pixel phone is on the way.

In any case, Google only confirmed the design of the back of its new Pixel 4 lineup, so the front of the phone is still something of a mystery. We’ve read some rumors and seen a few graphic designers take stabs at it though, and now a fresh leak shows Google’s purported Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL from every angle.

Just as a quick refresher, here’s the teaser image of the Pixel 4 that Google shared on Twitter back in June:

Image Source: Google

As you can see, there’s no longer any doubt about what the back of the phone looks like, nor is there any doubt that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be the first Google phones to feature dual-lens rear cameras. But what about the front side of the phones?

An emerging smartphone leaker named Sudhanshu Ambhore who goes by @Sudhanshu1414 on Twitter has posted a number of leaks this year that have turned out to be accurate. In the middle of the night last night, he returned to Twitter to post two new sets of leaked images. And as you might have surmised by now, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were the focus of these freshly leaked pictures.

In his first tweet, Ambhore shared images of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL from every angle. Here’s a better look at two of the images:

No source or other information was provided, but it’s clear that these renders were made by a third-party accessory vendor who likely has access to the design files that escaped the factory a few months ago. Again, this doesn’t confirm the design on the front of Google’s upcoming new Pixel phones, but it certainly does align with everything we’ve seen and heard so far.

Ambhore also posted a second tweet with images of the Pixel 4, but only the back of the phone is visible in this set of pictures.

Google’s new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL won’t launch until this coming October, so we have plenty of time to see real-life images leak that should confirm the design — including the massive bezel above the display on each phone.