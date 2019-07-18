iOS 13 public beta 3 is now available to download on your iPhone

Apple rollout of iOS 13 beta 3 was a bit rocky, with the subsequent public beta not dropping until a full week later, but the rollout of the latest beta appears to be going more smoothly. iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 public beta 3 arrived on time this week, without any mysterious delays or waves of bug reports from users with developer accounts.

Some of the improvements in the latest iOS beta release include a new icon for voice messages in the Messages app, smaller app menus on the Home screen, a new Rearrange Apps button when you long-press an app, better 3D Touch performance, and a much needed fix for the security issue that arose in the last beta.

Providing you own a compatible device (a list of which we’ve conveniently included below), you can grab the public beta from Apple’s beta website right now. Head over to that link, then either sign up or sign in to your account to gain access to both the iOS 13 public beta and the brand new iPadOS public beta as well.

Here’s the full list of compatible devices that will run iOS 13, if you’re thinking about downloading the beta:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

iOS 13 will launch in full this fall alongside the next generation of iPhone models.