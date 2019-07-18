iOS 13 public beta 3 is now available to download on your iPhone

Apple rollout of iOS 13 beta 3 was a bit rocky, with the subsequent public beta not dropping until a full week later, but the rollout of the latest beta appears to be going more smoothly. iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 public beta 3 arrived on time this week, without any mysterious delays or waves of bug reports from users with developer accounts.
Some of the improvements in the latest iOS beta release include a new icon for voice messages in the Messages app, smaller app menus on the Home screen, a new Rearrange Apps button when you long-press an app, better 3D Touch performance, and a much needed fix for the security issue that arose in the last beta.
Providing you own a compatible device (a list of which we’ve conveniently included below), you can grab the public beta from Apple’s beta website right now. Head over to that link, then either sign up or sign in to your account to gain access to both the iOS 13 public beta and the brand new iPadOS public beta as well.
Here’s the full list of compatible devices that will run iOS 13, if you’re thinking about downloading the beta:
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad Air 3rd generation
- iPad Air 2
- iPad 6th generation
- iPad 5th generation
- iPad mini 5th generation
- iPad mini 4
- iPod touch 7th generation
iOS 13 will launch in full this fall alongside the next generation of iPhone models.