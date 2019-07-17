Nintendo just revealed a new Switch model with improved battery life

We still don’t know when or if Nintendo will release a Switch Pro, but the standard model will seemingly be upgraded before the end of 2019. As you can see on a page on Nintendo’s website comparing the different Switch consoles, a new model numbered HAC-001(-01) has appeared beneath the launch model. This updated version of the Switch is virtually identical, but the battery life has been significantly improved.

According to Nintendo’s comparison page, the new Switch model will last approximately 4.5 to 9 hours, depending on a variety of factors. The launch model lasted just 2.5 to 6.5 hours, so that’s nearly double the minimum play time, and a major boost in maximum play time as well. Your Switch might finally live through a full flight.

We figured a new Switch model was coming when an FCC filing leaked last week, but that filing seemed to suggest that the new model would feature a new processor and new flash storage. Nintendo’s site doesn’t offer any specifics, so until we see a press release or someone gets their hands on the HAC-001(-01) (which will likely appear in stores as just “Nintendo Switch”), we can’t say for sure what all has changed with the new model.

Nintendo of Japan confirmed that the improved Switch will launch in August for the same price as the launch model, and we expect a similar announcement from Nintendo of America soon. In addition to the new model, Nintendo also announced two new Joy-Con color combos, each coming this October for $79.99:

Customize your #NintendoSwitch even more with these new Joy-Con colors – Blue/Neon Yellow and Neon Purple/Neon Orange. Available beginning 10/4 for $79.99. #MyWayToPlay pic.twitter.com/231TcnnTG2 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 17, 2019

This is good news for any prospective Switch buyers who want the console, but prefer to have one they can hook up to their TV at home. The Switch Lite, which Nintendo announced last week, is $100 cheaper than the standard model, but doesn’t have detachable controllers and can’t be connected to output to a TV screen.