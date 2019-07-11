From ‘Stranger Things’ superstar to Marvel superhero? Millie Bobbie Brown to star in new MCU Phase 4 movie

With the last remaining MCU Phase 3 film having premiered last weekend, Marvel Studios is getting ready for the next phase of its cinematic universe, and we’ll soon hear more details about it. San Diego Comic-Con is almost upon us, and that’s where Marvel will give us the first details about the eight new movies it has in the works. In the meantime, a new report casually tells us that Stranger Things breakout star Millie Bobbie Brown will join the cast of MCU’s Phase 4.

We already have release dates going as far out as July 2022 for Marvel’s next eight movies, but the studio hasn’t yet announced any actual titles. The first Black Widow movie is likely going to be the first film of Phase 4 considering that filming is already underway, and we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Phase 4, given the various leaks out there.

Sequels to Doctor Strange and Black Panther are in the works, as is a new Guardians of the Galaxy adventure. Marvel will also introduce brand new heroes with the help of movies such as The Eternals and Shang Chi. But again, we have no clear launch order for these movies.

Looking at the expectations for Marvel’s upcoming Comic-Con presentation, Variety let it drop that Bobby Brown is joining The Eternals:

Supreme Geek and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is expected to unveil brand-new franchise starters at the convention in late July. Chief among them is The Eternals, a series about godlike alien beings to be adapted by indie director Chloé Zhao (The Rider), which has widely been reported to star Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden, as well as Stranger Things lead Millie Bobby Brown.

The 15-year-old has impressed us ever since the first season of Stranger Things, where she plays a superhero-like kid who wields extraordinary powers. So in a way, she’s definitely ready for the kind of superhero role the MCU might deliver. Several rumors said in the past that the actress was in the running for a role in The Eternals, but Kevin Feige recently shot them down.

Who will she play in The Eternals if Variety’s info is accurate? Probably a reworked version of Sprite, considering her age.