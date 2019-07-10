The free app train keeps rolling today with five previously paid apps worth downloading. As always, these only last for a limited time, so add them to your library soon before the price goes up. And if these five aren’t enough to tide you over, some of the apps from yesterday’s list might still be free on the App Store.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Achromatic!

Normally $1.99.

Achromatic is a minimalist puzzle game about connecting dots in order to transform them all to one cohesive color. Draw a straight line between two dots of the same color to paint the dots between them. However, you can only change dots of one color at a time. You’ll quickly encounter unique dots with exciting properties. For example the square dot lets you change the direction of your line, or the triangle dots are synchronized such that changing one of them changes all of them. Achromatic features an original and relaxing sound track to accompany its polished minimalist aesthetic. Its smooth difficulty curve will teach you the mechanics and gently ease you into more difficult levels. All levels were carefully designed by hand to ensure the best puzzling experience possible. For those craving a challenge, bonus levels are available after beating the game to really test your logic skills. Features: • 60 handcrafted level plus 10 challenging bonus levels • Unique dots with special properties • An undo button to encourage experimentation and prevent frustration • Supports both vertical and horizontal orientation • Color blind mode SUBSCRIPTION INFO: Subscribe to play the game and many more! • The subscription gives you unlimited access to all the games offered in Playond and includes: – A lot of amazing games – Many hours of play time – New games added all the time – No ads or extra payments • Subscription length: weekly, monthly • Your payment will be charged to your iTunes Account as soon as you confirm your purchase. • You can manage your subscriptions and turn off auto-renewal from your Account Settings after the purchase. • Your subscription will renew automatically, unless you turn off auto-renew at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. • The cost of renewal will be charged to your account in the 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. • When canceling a subscription, your subscription will stay active until the end of the period. Auto-renewal will be disabled, but the current subscription will not be refunded. • Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when purchasing a subscription.

Ad Block Multi

Normally $0.99.

Why limit yourself with a few predefined filters like other ad blockers do? 22 filter lists and counting, including precise regional ones! Find a combination that suits you. Tired of seeing ads while surfing the net with Safari? Cookie law notices seem obvious to you? Thinking seriously about online privacy? Then Ad Block Multi is here to get your back! Utilizing the most advanced iOS technology, Ad Block Multi integrates with Safari and applies the combination of filters you select to your further browsing experience. ◉ Blocks banner and pop-up ads ◉ High-quality mobile-adapted filters, updated on a regular basis ◉ Very light on CPU usage – filters got compiled to bytecode one time and then reused by Safari without further parsing ◉ Reduces risk of malware and spyware infection ◉ Enhances your privacy by blocking user behavior tracking scripts ◉ Saves up to 51% of data plan and, consequently, your money ◉ Saves up to 24% of battery life, which increases your mobility ◉ Not a VPN or proxy solution ◉ Not a custom browser solution ◉ No in-app purchases, all filters are free to download The most user-requested features are here: – Configurable whitelist – Safari extension for in-place whitelisting and reporting – Fast filter auto-updates And most important: * We don’t get any access to your data or browsing history, it is just impossible for Safari Content Blocking Extension. Your privacy is on the first place! Wide variety of blocking filters, including: ◉ EU cookie law notices blocking ◉ Social network widgets (Facebook likes, Google+ pluses) blocking ◉ Malware, spyware domains blocking ◉ Anti-adblock (forcing the user to disable ad blocking) protections and notices blocking ◉ Selection of region-specific filters, including China, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine

Ear Cat – Music Ear Training

Normally $4.99.

Ear Cat is a fun game created to develop your musical ear, with 80 levels that get progressively more challenging. An intuitive approach to recognising intervals. Improve your solfege and learn to identify pitches in relation to a tonal center. Helpful and entertaining – for beginners and skilled musicians alike. Ear Cat completes the popular Melody Cats series (Rhythm Cat, Treble Cat, Bass Cat). Developed in collaboration with professional musicians and educators. Like music? like cats? You’ll love this game.

Little Moments by Fat Mum Slim

Normally $1.99.

The Little Moments App brings you two apps in one: a super fun photo editor, as well as the perfect Photo A Day companion. And the cherry on top…it’s playful, intuitive & inspirational. FUN PHOTO EDITING Make any photo, from any moment, really special. Apply a fancy filter, or add a quote, design or cute wording over the top so it’s more fun to share on Facebook or Instagram. Getting creative with your photos has never been more fun & easy! PHOTO A DAY INSPIRATION Join in the #FMSpad community by following the daily prompts. They’re a heap of fun and guaranteed to improve your photography. The Little Moments app will help you remember the prompt for each day, send reminders to your phone and is also a place for you to find the Fab Four (a selection of our favourites shared each day). Whether you take advantage of both parts of the app, or just one, it’s time to celebrate the little moments in life!

Safety Photo+Video

Normally $1.99.

Safety Photo+Video lets you keep your most private images and videos private. This app lets you passcode protect your most sensitive media so that prying eyes never see anything you don’t want them to see. You can even upload new pics and videos from your PC, via web browser or iTunes file sharing. How many times has this happened to you? You lend someone your phone, and they just rifle through your pictures and videos as if it was their own. Don’t you hate that? If you have photos or videos that you would rather not have other people looking at, then you need Safety Photo+Video. With this app you can quickly and easily passcode protect your most private or sensitive media so that nobody but you can find them. — KEY FEATURES — 1. Use your fingerprint to unlock app with TouchID support. (iOS 8 only) 2. Intruder report, app will capture photo of the intruders while they attempted to access your app 3. Decoy password to cover your real privacy 4. Dot pattern lock style for higher security 5. Developed for both iPhone and iPad so you only have to buy it once 6. Photo Geotag and EXIF data viewing 7. Supports Video 8. Create albums for your photos 9. Passcode lock for individual album 10. Passcode locking style 11. Choose from two stylish themes 12. Easy to use interface 13. Take private photos and videos from within the app 14. Easily import photos and videos from your photo library 15. Export photos to your iPhone/iPod Touch 16. Supports move, copy & paste 17. Full Retina display support 18. Upload/download from PC to iPhone via web browser/iTunes File Sharing 19. Share photos and videos via Bluetooth with other devices that have Safety Photo+Video installed With three stylish and easy to use lock designs, you can customize your passcode style without compromising your security. Now you have the choice of using the standard combination lock style, keypad style, or the new dot pattern; all of which can easily access those personal items with ease. Customize each of your individual photo albums with their own unique passcode and lock design for additional security. Since Safety Photo+Video uploads and downloads directly from your PC via your iPhone web browser or iTunes file sharing, your prized photos will never land in your camera roll. Instead, they will automatically be transferred directly into the app! directly and away from prying eyes. Safety Photo+Video now supports video for those once-in-a-lifetime moments that you want to hold onto. You can either import your videos from your photo library, or take videos directly from within the app. Customize your albums any way you like, as this app supports move, copy & paste options also. Feeling generous? Share your photos and videos via Bluetooth with other devices that have Safety Photo+Video installed on them. Download Safety Photo+Video now and you can be sure that what goes onto Safety Photo+Video is for your eyes only.

