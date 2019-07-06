5 new trailers you need to watch from this past week

There are two things you should watch this weekend, and only one of them is playing in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home launched earlier this week to take advantage of the longer Independence Day weekend, and it’ll easily win the box office. It’s the final MCU film of the year, and the last title in Phase 3 — make sure you stay for the mind-blowing post-credits scenes.

At home, you can watch the third Stranger Things season that also launched earlier this week — and there’s an exciting post-credits scene after the eighth episode. As for new trailers, meanwhile, we have a few for you.

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein

I’m still not sold on Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. I mean the movie, not the title, which is absolutely genius. Still, we’ve got David Harbour, of Stranger Things fame, playing himself as he’s trying to decipher the mysteries surrounding his acting family. The comedy is out on July 16th.

Jumanji: The Next Level

The Jumanji: The Next Level trailer is incredibly funny, and that’s because it’s delivering a huge twist that we didn’t see coming. We have the same gang of in-game heroes, which you can’t change with this being a video game and all. But the players who’re transported in the world of Jumanji for the sequels aren’t what we thought they’d be. The film premieres on December 13th, just a week before the new Star Wars.

Knives Out

Speaking of Star Wars, Rian Johnson, who made The Last Jedi for Disney, will have a new movie out in late November. Knives Out, which he also wrote, has a spectacular cast, so make sure you add it to your list. Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Christopher Plummer, Katherine Langford, LaKeith Stanfield, and Ana de Armas are all part of this whodunnit story.

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

We also have a few animation features for you this week, including Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, which also premieres on December 13th. It’s a story about aliens visiting Shaun’s farm, and there’s only one sheep that can handle the matter.

Spies in Disguise

Spies in Disguise, meanwhile, is also a star-studded production featuring Karen Gillan, Tom Holland, Will Smith, Ben Mendelsohn, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka. It’s the story of the world’s best spy (Will Smith) being turned into a pigeon. That’s where his tech officer comes into play to save the day. Things will go wrong.