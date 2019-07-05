Samsung on Friday morning announced that the company expects its second-quarter operating profit to plummet by a gut-wrenching 56% on-year to $5.6 billion. To make matters even worse, that figure includes a one-time payment from Apple of nearly $700 million because it failed to meet its minimum commitment for iPhone OLED displays. Samsung’s chip business had been booming and the Galaxy S10 series was supposed to be a huge help to its slumping smartphone division. And yet the first full quarter of Galaxy S10 sales turned out to be a dismal one, and the company’s Galaxy Fold debacle certainly didn’t help either.

Considering the Galaxy Note series has never sold anywhere near as well as the Galaxy S series, we’re not sure how much of a boost the upcoming new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will be for Samsung’s bottom line. What we are sure of, however, is that Samsung’s soon-to-be-released Galaxy Note 10 series is shaping up to be its most impressive new smartphone series yet. And now, thanks to a new set of leaked images shared by an insider, we just got our closest look yet at both upcoming new Galaxy Note 10 phones.

When Samsung saw that Apple was planning to release a new “entry-level” iPhone model alongside its flagship iPhones in 2018, the company was quick to copy the strategy. While overall Galaxy S10 sales didn’t do much to help Samsung’s plummeting profit in Q2 this year, word on the street is that the less expensive Galaxy S10e has been the best-selling Galaxy S10 model ever since the S10 series was first released back in March.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Samsung is using the same strategy next month when it launches the new Galaxy Note 10 series. High-end smartphones have gotten so expensive that companies like Apple and Samsung now have to dial back some of the features in order to offer stripped-down versions that are at least somewhat affordable. So instead of just releasing one new Galaxy Note phone in 2019 like Samsung has done in previous years, the company plans to release an “entry-level” Galaxy Note 10 and a high-end Galaxy Note 10+. Now, model upcoming new models have been shown in great detail thanks to a fresh leak.

Twitter user Sudhanshu Ambhore is somewhat new on the scene, but he has already been the source of several smartphone leaks that ended up being accurate. On Friday, he posted newly leaked renders of both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.

Here’s a closer look at the Galaxy Note 10:

Image Source: Sudhanshu Ambhore, Twitter

Image Source: Sudhanshu Ambhore, Twitter

And here’s the Galaxy Note 10+:

Image Source: Sudhanshu Ambhore, Twitter

Image Source: Sudhanshu Ambhore, Twitter

Both models might look the same at first glance, but you can tell them apart by the back of each phone. The Galaxy Note 10 has an LED flash next to its new triple-lens rear camera, while the Galaxy Note 10+ has a fourth TOF sensor and one other sensor in addition to the LED flash. The plus version of the Note 10 is also expected to have a larger display.

The new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will both be unveiled during a press conference in New York on August 7th, and they’re expected to go on sale in the weeks that follow.