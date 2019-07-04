How to install the iOS 13 developer beta for free and always get new releases before anyone else

Apple released iOS 13 beta 3 for developers on Tuesday, which obviously means it then released its new iOS 13 public beta 2 the following day on Wednesday. Wait, no, that’s not right at all. Apple used to always release new public betas a day after developers betas, but the company seemingly decided to switch things up this time around because it has been more than a day since iOS 13 beta 3 was released and iOS 13 public beta 2 is still nowhere to be found.

We’re not sure why Apple released iOS 13 public beta 1 in mid-June despite having said at WWDC 2019 that the first public beta would be released in July. We’re also not sure why Apple decided not to release the second public beta a day after iOS 13 beta 3, especially since the current public beta is a buggy mess and the newly released version cleans up so many of those pesky bugs. What we are sure of, however, is that nothing is certain with Apple’s iOS 13 public beta this year, so if you want to make sure you have the latest version of Apple’s iOS 13 software as soon as possible — and before anyone else who’s on the public beta — you’ll need to install the developer beta instead. Does that mean you have to pay $100 a year to join Apple’s developer program? Of course not, and we’re going to tell you exactly how to install the iOS 13 developer beta right now for free.

Now, before we go any further we should add the obvious disclaimer that Apple’s iOS 13 beta software is full of bugs because, well, it’s beta software. Apple releases betas for two reasons: one is so that developers can test the software and make any necessary adjustments to their apps, and the second is so that people can get an early taste of what’s to come if they’re willing to risk it. And you should be perfectly clear about that: it is a risk. There are plenty of bugs, your battery life will take a hit, and some of the apps you use might even crash. You should know all that going in.

With all that out of the way, we’ll add that at this point in time, Apple’s developer beta is FAR more stable than the public beta. Apple decided to release the first public beta a couple of weeks ago alongside iOS 13 developer beta 2, which means iOS 13 developer beta 2 and iOS 13 public beta 1 are the exact same build… and that build is insanely buggy. iOS 13 developer beta 3 is so much more stable, with nearly all of the serious bugs we camera across in beta 2 having been addressed. It’s night and day, and that’s exactly why we’re running this post now — if you’re on iOS 13 public beta 1, you should seriously consider upgrading to the developer beta since the public one is still so buggy.

Here’s what you need to do:

First, as always, BACK UP — use iTunes or iCloud to fully back up your device If you’re currently on the public beta, uninstall the public beta profile by going to Settings > General > Profile, then open the public beta profile and tap “Remove Profile” On your iPhone or iPad, go to a site called Beta Profiles — it’s not affiliated with Apple, but it hosts all of the current beta profiles and IPSW downloads Scroll down to “iOS 13 Download” and tap the “Download” button After your device reboots, go to Settings > General > Software Update and install iOS 13 beta 3

It’s that easy! You’ll now have the latest and greatest version of Apple’s iOS 13 beta software, complete with fixes for so many of the bugs that are currently annoying people on iOS 13 public beta 1. You’ll also have access to all of Apple’s future iOS 13 developer beta updates as soon as they’re released. To install each one, all you need to do is go back to Settings > General > Software Update and you’ll see the option to install it.