Bittersweet ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ spoiler reveals Tony Stark will still make us laugh from beyond the grave

The red carpet Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere is already behind us, which means the first reviews for the film are out. As expected for early reviews, they’re spoiler-free, although we did find one great spoiler that’s worth checking out before you catch Spider-Man 2 in theaters next week. It’s really small and inconsequential to the whole story, which is probably why some reviews mention it. Also, Sony kind of gave part of it away while promoting the movie in the past few weeks. It boils down to this: Tony Stark died after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but he will still manage to make us laugh in the Far From Home.

Tony is the father figure that both Peter Parker and Spider-Man needed, and the Avenger who shaped part of Peter’s arc. We’ve seen what Peter meant to Tony in Infinity War and especially in Endgame when Stark had to find ways to cope with the fact that he lost the kid. Losing Peter also turned out to be an excellent catalyst for Tony, as he never stopped trying to find a way to bring him back, no matter the cost.

Far From Home will show us how Parker deals with the death of Stark, and the trailers have so far proven that Iron Man will cast a long shadow over Far From Home. Thankfully though, it won’t be all painful.

A few days ago, we watched a Far From Home teaser clip of Peter wearing the same kind of AR glasses that Stark wore in the last two Avengers movies, which seems only fitting. Of course Tony would leave cool tricks for Peter to use, you know, for when Tony was finally able to bring him back. This is where one of the early Far From Home reviews reveals a minor spoiler about those glasses, which come with their own artificial intelligence personality, one that’s different from what we saw so far.

The AI’s name is EDITH, per Business Insider, and that sounds so much more complicated than Jarvis or Friday. But it gets way better when you find out what EDITH stands for: Even Dead I’m The Hero. Classic Stark.

Far From Home premiers on July 2nd, and while you wait you can catch the Endgame re-release in theaters this weekend, which will get you 6 minutes of extra content, a brand new poster that you can take home, and best of all, bragging rights for helping Endgame crush Avatar.