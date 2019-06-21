The final ‘Stranger Things 3’ trailer has us hyped for the new season

Netflix shared the final trailer for Stranger Things 3 this week, and after a bunch of vague hints about how this new season will shake out, we finally have a decent grasp on the plot. That’s not to say that this trailer gives away any major plot points, but it has way more footage than we’ve seen from any of the previous trailers.

A year has passed since the last season, but despite having closed the gate, Eleven hasn’t eliminated the threat that has been plaguing Hawkins, Indiana since she was first discovered. In fact, all of the enemies introduced in the first two seasons appear to be back for revenge in the latest season of the show.

The good news is that the kids appear to be back together again for season 3. Much of season 2 saw Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will split up, but most of the footage in this new trailer shows them teaming up once again:

Here’s the official synopsis for the latest season of Stranger Things from Netflix:

It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

All eight episodes of Stranger Things 3 begin streaming on Netflix on July 4th, 2019.