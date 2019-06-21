Did you miss yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free? Well head back and check it out quickly because there are still a few freebies left in there. Once you’re done with those, come back to this post where you’ll find the seven best paid iOS apps of the day that are on sale for free for a limited time.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.



AR Ruler App

Normally $7.99.

AR Ruler app uses augmented reality technology (AR) to tape measure the real world with your smartphone’s camera. Target aim on the detected plane and start to use ar tape measure tool: 1) AR Ruler app – allows to tape measure linear sizes in cm, m, mm, inches, feet, yard.

2) Distance meter – allows to tape measure distance from device camera to a fixed point on the detected 3D plane.

3) Angle – allows to tape measure corners on 3D planes.

4) Area and Perimeter – allows to tape measure perimeter and area of the room.

5) Volume – allows to tape measure size of 3D objects.

6) Polyline – allows to calculate the length of the path.

7) Height – allows to tape measure height relative to the recognized surface. Try AR Ruler app now – we’d love to hear your feedback!

Download AR Ruler App

UnFollow for Instagram +

Normally $4.99.

Who UnFollowed Me on Instagram? If you’ve asked yourself this question more than once, then UnFollowers on Instagram is the app for you. Followers on Instagram keeps track of all of your followers. It can show you who UnFollowed you, allowing you to quickly unfollow them back! Features:

-Track New UnFollowers

-Track New Followers

-Track Followers you don’t Follow Back

-Track Users you Follow that Don’t Follow You No longer will you ask yourself: “Who Unfollowed me on Instagram?” Now’s your chance to find those pesky UnFollowers, Download Now! Note: This app is not affiliated with Instagram.

Download UnFollow for Instagram +

Roundnet Stats Tracker

Normally $2.99.

Easy stat-tracking and scorekeeping for Roundnet/Spikeball. Take your Roundnet/Spikeball game to the next level, and learn what it takes to be the best. Analyze your Roundnet/Spikeball game with the easiest stat-recording method out there. Just record who touches the ball, and Roundnet Stats Tracker will handle the rest. Analyze your: – Serve Percentage

– Aces : Aced Ratio

– Put-away Spike Percentage

– Defensive Skill

– Roundnet Player Rating

– And much more! Player rankings in every game. See how well you out-spike your friends. Track and share your games and stats, and learn how to be the best.

Download Roundnet Stats Tracker

Instant Stock Market Simulator

Normally $9.99.

Practice training against real stock data and then instantly jump to the next trading day to see how your trades play out. In this game you don’t need to wait for the next trading day since the app will let you instantly move to the next day. It’s easy to quickly pick up, practice and measure your progress. Here is how it works: – Just open the app and select the stock you’re interested in.

– Review the candlestick data and make a prediction about it’s direction

– Buy the stock and then jump ahead 1, 5, 10, or 50 days! PORTFOLIO: You start with $10,000, the aim of the game is to increase your balance like you would on the real stock market. LEARN: Want to learn more about different candlestick patterns then you can see these below the buy button on the trade page! TRADE: On the account page you will after day 5 be able to view your balance on a chart. You’ll also be able to view your stocks once you have purchased some. After making a trade you’ll want to tap the “Next day” button. This immediately moves you onto the next trading day. On the “Trade” page you’ll be able to pick stocks and view a candlestick chart. You can use this to practice trading on historical data using candle stick patterns. REAL DATA: The app uses all of the stocks from the NYSE with data from the past 48~ years so that you can practice against real data.This app uses stock NYSE data from the last few decades letting you trade against REAL candlestick patterns that are not simulated. The data you play against in this game is all real. You can choose from any of the NYSE stocks from 1970 to 2018. You’ll start trading randomly between these dates.

Download Instant Stock Market Simulator

Orderly – Simple to-do lists

Normally $0.99.

It is a nice and incredibly easy to use to-do list app, that features a breath-taking interface, seamless cloud sync, and comes with “Location Based Reminders”, so that the users never miss a to-do task at a particular location. With the unique visual layout, you can get a glimpse of your to-do lists without having to open them individually. The App is now updated with great features like “Fast Cloud Sync”, that instantly syncs all the to-do lists across devices, ’Today Items’ view, ‘Due Items’, Email Backup, as well as ‘Automatic backup’ of all data on cloud. Key Features 1. Visual interface and layout, provides absolute ease for managing errands and chores.

2. Create unlimited Folders(Categories) to categorize multiple to-do lists under each of them.

3. ’Today items’ view enables you to quickly check of items that are due only today, across all categories.

4. Location based reminders, alerts you of a to-do at a particular location.

5. Email backup and Automatic backup, provides a secure backup of all your data on the cloud.

6. Create Recurring to-dos.

7. Powerful search within a folder or across all folders.

8. Easily re-order items, undo completed items on Today items as well as list notes.

9. ‘Due Items’ folder shows the items that are past due beyond this date.

10. ’New List’ button allows to quickly add a new note instantly from any folder. * * GESTURES * * # Pinch to zoom out.

# Swipe left to delete to-do task

# Long press to delete or drag and drop to move a to-do list to a different priority

# Drag and Drop on the “New” icon to create a copy.

# Drag and drop on the “Flip” icon to move it to another folder.

Download Orderly – Simple to-do lists

Stage Pro by Belkin for iPhone

Normally $1.99.

StageTM Pro brings your ideas to life – anytime, anywhere. Create, collaborate, and demonstrate with Stage Pro. Combine the convenience of your camera with the power of an interactive whiteboard to unleash these experiences: • Freehand sketch over live video or images – Create demo videos

• Get creative – Insert pictures, shapes, text and labels

• Demo everything brilliantly – Picture-in-picture features

• Record videos or screen capture images – Save directly to your device photo library

• Dynamically present in real-time – Wirelessly using Airplay, or via a wired projector connection Make your demos and lessons fully interactive, collaborative, and engaging with Stage Pro. HEAD OF THE CLASS

• Record brilliant demo videos with picture-in-picture features

• Annotate, mark-up and save existing photos, images and documents

• Easily switch backgrounds from live front/rear camera feed, whiteboard/blackboard canvas, any picture from your photo library, or royalty-free academic images

• Import PDFs from Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud, or “Open in…” iOS feature

• Pick up from where you left off when relaunching the app and save your sessions to create memorable presentations

• Save everything directly to your iPhone or iPad photo library for anywhere, anytime access ALL INCLUSIVE Video Recording

Record and share your lessons. Easily capture and save lessons using the Stage App. Record audio and video, pause, resume, and save. Video files are automatically saved to your camera roll for simple sharing via email or uploading to YouTube. Multiple Canvases and Sessions

Get more space to create and prepare your content. Create multi-page presentations and toggle between canvases with the Stage Multiple Canvas feature. Add, delete, and insert new canvas pages with ease for a presentation-friendly format. And with the Sessions feature, pick up from where you left off when relaunching the app and save your sessions to create memorable presentations. Academic Backgrounds Bundle

Royalty-free backgrounds. This bundle of backgrounds includes graph paper, Graph XY axes, Music Staff, Ruled, World Map, USA States, European Countries, African Countries, Asian Countries, Australia, North America, and South America. Create, present, and share your Stage creations efficiently with these stock backgrounds. Shapes

Quick solid or outline shapes. Geometric shapes include circle, square, triangle, and star. Edit the color, size, and rotation of these objects in your Stage creations. Multiple Pictures

Add more than one picture. Add multiple pictures from your photo library to your Stage creations. Reposition, resize, and rotate your images with ease. PDF

Add PDF pages to Stage. Import PDFs from Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud, or “Open in…” iOS feature EXTRA CREDIT

Collaborative: Sharing ideas has never been easier. Stage’s live video and interactive tools let you showcase real-time problem solving, demos, and experimentation. Paired with Airplay, Stage makes wireless sharing quick and easy. Portable: Bring your ideas to life anytime, anywhere with Stage. Stage does not require a login or connection to the internet, so it’s ready to go wherever and whenever you are. Easy-to-use: Unlike interactive whiteboards, Stage requires no additional training. Users familiar with touchscreens will be able to use the app instantly and efficiently. Cost-efficient: More economical than secondary technology, such as interactive whiteboards and document cameras, Stage maintains the functionality of that same technology without the price tag and cost of integration. Meaningful: Purposeful integration of mobile devices in the classroom creates opportunity for effective and meaningful learning for students at every level.

Download Stage Pro by Belkin for iPhone

ChartBook

Normally $0.99.

Trading Simulator.

– Historical data from January 2015 to May 2019.

– Practice Trading.

– Easy to use.

– Replay an Entire Day.

Jump to any time of day.

– Forex pairs.

EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, ERUCHF, NZDUSD, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDJPY, GBPCAD

– Index Futures.

Dow, S&P500, Nasdaq100, Nikkei225

– Commodities.

Gold, Copper, Crude Oil

– Bond Futures.

30YR US Treasury Bond, 10YR US Treasury Note

Download ChartBook