It’s still far too early to say for certain whether the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ have truly been a success for Samsung. The second quarter of 2019 will be the first full quarter of sales for the company’s new flagship phones series, so we should find out sometime next month whether the Galaxy S10 series gave Samsung’s mobile division the boost it so sorely needed after last year’s Galaxy S9 series was a flop. What we can say for certain, however, is that the Galaxy S10 series is a massive step in the right direction for Samsung. While last year’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note flagship phones were uninspired and boring, this year’s Galaxy S10 phones finally feature the elegant redesign and all-screen display that Samsung fans have been craving.

Thankfully, there’s more good news on the way for Samsung fans, and it’s much-needed considering the current Galaxy Fold disaster (though we totally warned you more than a year before it was announced that the Galaxy Fold would end up being a piece of junk). It turns out that the upcoming new Galaxy Note 10 is getting the same type of massive redesign that the Galaxy S10 got earlier this year, and now a new series of leaks may confirm Samsung’s new design… or should we say, “designs.”

That’s right, Samsung fans: for the first time ever, it appears as though Samsung will release not one but two different Galaxy Note phones. Just as Samsung followed Apple’s lead with the Galaxy S10 series and added a (slightly) less expensive entry-level model, the Note 10 will seemingly have an entry-level model as well. This time around, the “Galaxy Note 10” will have slightly less impressive specs and a slightly lower price point, while the “Galaxy Note 10 Pro” will be the ultra high-end model with upgraded features and a price tag that’s sure to make you cringe. An earlier report suggested that the Note 10 Pro model could start as high as $1,200 for the lowest amount of built-in storage.

We’ve seen digital renders of both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro already, and they came from Twitter user @OnLeaks, a source who regularly posts accurate renders of unreleased smartphones since the drawings are based on actual design files taken from the factory where these phones are manufactured. Here’s a quick refresher that was posted last week:

Image Source: PriceBaba

If previous leaks haven’t been enough to convince you that this is what the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro will look like, we now have another set of leaks that further confirm the designs. A Twitter user named Sudhanshu Ambhore has posted photos of smartphone cases in the past that turned out to accurately depict the designs of unreleased smartphones. Now, he’s back with two more cases.

First, we have a case designed for the Galaxy Note 10, pictured first on its own and then a second time with a render of the Note 10 behind it.

Then, in a separate post on Twitter, we can see a Galaxy Note 10 Pro case from four different angles.

Samsung isn’t expected to announce the Galaxy Note 10 or the Galaxy Note 10 Pro until sometime in early August, but don’t expect the new design to be much of a surprise when the new phones are finally unveiled.