Samsung celebrates 10 years of Galaxy phones with deals and promotions

Samsung would like to wish everyone a Happy Galaxy Day today.

If you’re not aware, it’s a new holiday Samsung is kicking off this month — and the “day” part is a bit of a misnomer, because Samsung is actually running a month-long series of deals and discounts. All of which is in honor of the June 2009 launch of the first Samsung Galaxy phone, setting the stage for the ascendance of Samsung’s Galaxy line of mobile devices that would go on to present a serious challenge to Apple’s iPhone over the subsequent decade.

Among the slew of promotions that Samsung is running this month (which you read more about here):

You can take advantage of trade-in offers that will net you, for example, as much as $450 off the price of a new Galaxy device

When you buy a Galaxy S10 or Note 9 via Samsung’s website by Saturday, June 8, you can score a free pair of wireless Galaxy Buds

Samsung is also offering a 1-year subscription to YouTube Premium for free when you buy certain new Galaxy devices

Additionally, starting today you can stop into participating Samsung locations and earn 2,000 Samsung Rewards points that can be used for services like FandangoNOW and Lyft

“The party continues all month long with exclusive offers for you at participating retailers across the country,” Samsung announces on the “Happy Galaxy Day” page, before letting you check out retailer-specific offers for customers of brands like Best Buy, Sprint, and US Cellular.

Of course, Samsung also has been marking the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy line in other ways — such as by, well, pressing right ahead with new devices in the Galaxy series. A few months ago, for example, the company introduced handsets like the S10e, a 6.1-inch S10, and the 6.4-inch S10+. And with the Galaxy Note 10 set to launch in just two months, there’s also plenty more to come during this milestone year for the company.