Apple executives took the stage in San Jose, California on Monday morning and gave the world its first look at the company’s next-generation software platforms. MacOS 10.15 Catalina is packed full of nifty new features, tvOS 13 gets a great new home screen, and watchOS 6 has all sorts of new features as well as new watch faces. You can read a full recap of all the biggest announcements right here, but it goes without saying that the star of the show during Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote was iOS 13. After last year’s iOS 12 update focused almost exclusively on fixing bugs and improving performance, the company’s new iOS 13 software shifts gears back to adding new features — and needless to say, there are far too many new features in iOS 13 for Apple to have covered them all during its keynote presentation.

We’ve already detailed the 15 best new iOS 13 features coming to your iPhone and iPad later this year, and it’s a fantastic list. Highlights include the new system-wide Dark Mode users have been clamoring for, swipe typing support on the Apple keyboard, a new secure “Sign in with Apple” feature, and new call filtering capabilities that could eliminate spam calls almost entirely. But what about all the smaller iOS 13 features that Apple didn’t have time to cover on stage at WWDC 2019?

At the end of the iOS 13 section of Apple’s WWDC keynote on Monday, senior vice president of software Craig Federighi noted that there were far too many new iOS 13 features to cover them all. As he said that, a slide flashed on the screen behind him and listed nearly 70 additional new iOS 13 features for the iPhone and iPad that hadn’t been discussed on stage. Apple news blog 9to5Mac managed to take a screen captured of the slide in question, and it wrote out all the new iOS 13 features shown on that list. Here’s the full rundown:

iOS 13 system:

Optimized battery charging

Single sign-on extension

Option to download large apps over cellular

Video downloads optimized for congestion in India

Wi-Fi selection in Control center

Enhanced QR code scanning

Reading goals in Apple Books

Low Data Mode

Audio:

Dolby Atmos playback

Bluetooth wireless splitter

FaceTime, Phone, and Messages:

Improved search in Messages

Silence unknown callers

FaceTime on Dual SIM

iMessage on dual SIM

Photos:

Location controls for Shared Photos

Search enhancements in Photos

Reminders & Notes:

Folder Management in Notes

Customize appearance of Reminders lists

View only collaboration in Notes

More powerful search in Notes

New Checklist Option in Notes

MDM & Business:

Business Chat Suggestions

Data separation for BYOD

Managed Apple IDS for business

Modern authentication for device enrolment

Calendar & Mail & Contacts:

Add attachments to events in Calendar

New relationship labels in Contacts

Block sender in Mail

Mute thread in Mail

Keyboard & Language:

Separate Emoji and Globe Keys

Enhanced language setup

Thai-English bilingual dictionary

Hindi and English bilingual keyboard

Typing predictions for Hindi

Typing predictions for Dutch

Adjustable Chinese handwriting keyboard height

Typing predictions for Vietnamese

Typing predictions for Swedish

Language selection per app

Typing predictions for Cantonese

Typing predictions for Arabic

Vietnamese English bilingual dictionary

Refreshed Home accessory controls

Weak password warnings

Simultaneous phone calls on Dual SIM

Keyboard support for all 22 official Indian languages

New Indian language system fonts

Apple News+ in UK and Australia

Siri:

Indian English Siri voices

Siri Suggestions in Apple Podcasts

Siri Event Suggestions from Third-party apps

Siri Shortcuts in Home automations

Conversational Siri shortcuts

CarPlay & Maps:

Second video stream support in CarPlay

CarPlay irregular screen size support

Hey Siri support in CarPlay

CarPlay adjustable screen size support

Do Not Disturb While Driving in CarPlay

Independent CarPlay app views

Light mode in CarPlay

Improved Report a problem in Maps

Maps Place Card enhancements

Safari:

Updated Safari Start Page

Siri suggestions in Safari

Enhanced anti-fingerprinting protections in Safari

As you can see, there are definitely some gems that Apple didn’t get to during the WWDC keynote. “Optimized battery charging” and “Low Data Mode” both sound quite promising, and several of our readers likely fainted when they got to “Improved search in Messages” on the list. The search function in Apple’s Messages apps in iOS and in macOS has always been horrible, so we can’t wait to see if Apple got its act together in iOS 13. Also worth noting, you won’t find mention of the new volume HUD on the list above, but Apple FINALLY fixed the little pop up that appears when you adjust the volume in iOS 13. That’s right, it doesn’t block the entire middle of the screen anymore!

Now that iOS 13 beta 1 is out (here’s how to install it on your iPhone) and people are testing on their iPhones, plenty more news about new unannounced iOS 13 features will trickle out over the coming days.