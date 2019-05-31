New leak shows off Apple’s iPhone 11R design changes

Apple will release a trio of new iPhones come mid-September, including the successors of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, as well as the brand new version of the iPhone XR. We’re calling these devices iPhone 11 (XI), iPhone 11 Max (XI Max), and iPhone 11R (XIR?) for the time being, which sound like the logical names for the upcoming phones, although the iPhone clearly needs a less convoluted naming structure. The new phones are expected to feature the same design as the 2018 models when it comes to the notch display on the front side, with the main changes concerning the camera on the back. At least, that’s what several leaks have told us so far, and we have more images that suggest the same thing.

Posted on SlashLeaks Friday morning, the renders in the images below show purported designs for protective cases that would fit the 6.1-inch iPhone 11R.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

The thing that stands out immediately is the square cutout on the back that’s supposed to accommodate the phone’s rear-facing dual-lens camera. The iPhone 11R is supposed to have two cameras on the back, according to reports. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max are expected to feature three camera lenses on the back, but they’re placed in a similarly shaped square module.

Considering that anybody could come up with renders based on existing reports, there’s no way to verify this leak. Furthermore, it’s unclear whether we’re looking at concept iPhone case renders, or a finished product for the upcoming iPhone 11 generation. Of course, Apple won’t tell anyone anything about new iPhones for well over three months. But as we get closer to the new iPhones’ release date, we’ll get more and more leaks, as these products hit production.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

In the meantime, Apple will unveil iOS 13 on Monday during the WWDC 2019 opening keynote, offering us a glimpse at its mobile software vision.