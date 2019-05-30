Marvel has already revealed the release dates for a bunch of movies from the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though it hasn’t yet mentioned any of the titles. We do know about several of the new movies the company is working on now that the Infinity Saga is over, however — we’re looking at the standalone Black Widow movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Panther 2, Doctor Strange 2, and The Eternals. A leaker revealed recently the first plot details for the next Guardians installment, and now he also shared a few things about the upcoming new Doctor Strange film. Needless to say, spoilers follow below.

Someone who goes by the name of Roger Wardell over on Twitter became well-known after Avengers: Endgame premiered last month because he accurately leaked some of the main events from the movie. Wardell, who clearly has access to inside information, shared what he knew about Avengers 4 all back in early December, and then he disappeared.

In May, however, he came back to Twitter without warning, saying that Deadpool won’t join Spider-Man 3, as a recent rumor had suggested. But weeks before commenting on Deadpool’s MCU debut, he shared plot details from the Guardians 3 movie as well as Doctor Strange 2.

Doctor Strange 2: 1980's Boogaloo. Tilda Swinton is in talks to return as the Ancient One. Jericho Drumm and Clea will make their MCU debuts, Clea will likely be portrayed by an Asian actress. Most importantly the gloves will be back! — Roger Wardell (@RogerWardell) May 7, 2019

According to Wardell, The Ancient One might return in the film, as Tilda Swinton is in talks to reprise her role. Swinton played the Sorcerer Supreme in the first installment of the Strange franchise, and also appeared in Endgame. She did die in the first Doctor Strange film, however, so there are limited ways to bring her back. The doctor could travel back in time for who knows what purpose — 1980’s Boogaloo?? — or he could meet an Ancient One from an alternate reality — After all, Far From Home will introduce the multiverse concept to the MCU. On the other hand, if Doctor Strange 2 takes place after Endgame then Strange would not even have a Time Stone in his possession, so messing with time won’t be as easy.

The leaker also said that other characters from Strange comics would make their MCU debuts, including Jericho Drumm and Clea. Interestingly, the leaker also says that Strange’s gloves will be back.

That said, we’re still looking at a rumor that we have no way of verifying, despite the source’s track record. Marvel and Disney will share their Phase 4 plans this summer, at which point we might find out exactly when Doctor Strange 2 will hit theaters. Of course, it’s unlikely they’ll tell us anything about the film until we get much closer to its premiere.