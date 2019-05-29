Wednesday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free includes six different apps and games, and they’re all free downloads for a limited time. You should also be sure to check out yesterday’s roundup if you missed it because there are still a few freebies to be found in there.

Spiko for Whatsapp

Normally $1.99.

Have you ever received voice messages in Whatsapp and wasn’t able to listen at that time ? With this app you can convert your voice messages to text. 1. Select a voice message in whatsapp app.

2. Tap on the forward button.

3. Choose “Spiko for Whatsapp”. That’s it – your voice message will show up as text ! Currently supported languages:

Arabic, Azerbaijani, Bulgarian, Bengali, Bosnian, Catalan, Czech, Danish, German, Greek, English, Spanish, Estonian, Persian, Finnish, French, Hebrew, Hindi, Croatian, Hungarian, Indonesian, Icelandic, Italian, Japanese, Georgian, Korean, Latin, Lithuanian, Latvian, Macedonian, Mongolian, Malay, Burmese, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Kinyarwanda, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Albanian, Serbian, Swedish, Tagalog, Turkish, Ukrainian, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Chinese.

halfes

Normally $0.99.

You can message on SMS while watching movies.

Find local information while you are looking at the map.

By using two screen browser “halfes”, you can easily utilize the multiple functions.

Multiple tasks at the same time, this is what makes your day efficiently productive. ■ Operation List

· Swipe left or right to move forward and backward.

· Pinch between the screens to adjust the size.

· Lock screen size with long press or three finger tap.

· Pull the page down and return to the search engine.

· Set URL in setting app.

· You can reload the page by doing a rotating gesture.

Passages

All $0.99 in-app purchases for character upgrades are currently free.

Wonder through the passages……..if you dare! Travel through all the passages whilst avoiding the traps set out by the evil kingdom. – 5 playable characters. – Simple, intuitive gameplay with tap controls. – 30 levels to play through. – Challenge friends to join. Have fun travelling through the passages. Lets see if you can make it through!

Flipagram Video Maker & Editor

Normally $1.99.

STEPS:

1. Add source videos

2. Add background music from library or record your voice

3. Start merge and preview

4. Save to Camera Roll or share to Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

The result video will be saved to the Camera Roll. You can then open Camera Roll to start sharing. TIPS:

– Control volume of the original videos, music and records

– Using range slider to trim video, music, record

– You can add as many videos, music and records as you want

Contraceptive Ring Diary

Normally $2.99.

Circle is the perfect contraceptive ring reminder on the App Store. The intuitive user interface and powerful features will let you never forget the inserting/removing the contraceptive ring. Circle helps you to manage the contraceptive ring in your menstrual cycle. You are getting reliably reminded and always having an overview of your whole cycle. Thanks to the intelligent navigation you can easily switch through the days of cycle and enter notes, your personal wellbeing and the menstrual flow. With the integrated calendar you can see, among others, when you’ll get your period in future cycles and therefore you have a good planning certainty. You can configure Circle just to fit to your needs. You can choose between several cycle modes (21, 24 and 28 revenue-days) and define in which time you want to be reminded. You can even set up the message for the notification. All functions:

– Clear start screen with all necessary information

– Displaying status of protection

– Supported cycle modes: 21/7, 21/0, 24/4, 24/0, 28/0 and 28/7

– Reminder for inserting/removing

– Notification can be turned on and off

– Notification time is arbitrary

– 11 different notification sounds integrated

– Notification message is arbitrary

– Day of cycle can be adjust

– Sending a message to the developer is possible

– Possibility to skip your period

– Diary View for notes

– Calendar overview

– Wellbeing and Menstruation-Flow Statistic-View

– Notification doesn’t need a connection to the internet

– Chronological report of cycles

– Maximum range of functions, no additional In-App purchases required

– Every update with function extensions will be free for everyone.

– None annoying ads

Kompressor – Compress images

Normally $1.99.

Do you need to compress an image before sharing it with your friends? This is what you need. With option to choose the compression ratio, you can apply some nice filters to your image. There are three compression levels to choose from and you can see the new image size in realtime using the power of MetalKit.

