Apple just surprised us with a brand new iPod touch

For the first time since 2015, Apple is refreshing its iPod touch line with a brand new model. The 2019 edition of the affordable portable device features an A10 Fusion chip, which first appeared on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus back in 2016. Apple says that the processor upgrade will bring improved performance in games, while also making the iPod touch compatible with Group FaceTime and augmented reality experiences.

In addition to a speedier processor, Apple has also boosted the storage capabilities of the iPod touch by including a 256GB storage option for the first time. But the upgrades stop there, as the design remains virtually identical to that of the 2015 release, with a 4-inch display, massive bezels, and a Home button without Touch ID.

Although the iPod touch won’t hold a candle to any of the latest iPhone models, Apple says that CPU performance has doubled and graphics performance has tripled over the previous iPod touch. This is especially important because Apple seems to be positioning the iPod touch as an ideal companion to the Apple Arcade subscription service, which launches later this year. The A10 chip should be enough to handle all Apple Arcade games.

The iPod touch comes in six different color options: Pink, Silver, Space Gray, Gold, Blue, and PRODUCT(RED). The 32GB retails for $199, the 128GB model sells for $299, and the new 256GB model will run you $399. The new iPod touch is available on Apple.com right now, and will be available in stores before the end of the week.