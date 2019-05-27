We dug through dozens and dozens of discounted iOS apps on Monday morning to come up with the best of the bunch. At the end of our search, we were left with six premium iPhone and iPad apps that are all on sale for free for a limited time. You’ll find them all listed below, so be sure to scroll through them before these deals are done. One in particular is a $3 app that can go a long way to stop spam calls, so definitely grab it while it’s free!

Phone Pattern Blocker

Normally $2.99.

• Real-time call blocking from phone number patterns you set up.

• Works with the iOS Phone app and CallKit’s directory extension blocking service.

• Completely private — this app has no access to your phone calls, contacts, or call history. Everything is stored locally, and no data leaves your device.

• No recurring subscription or upgrade fees! Troubleshooting: If you are having difficulty enabling “Phone Pattern Blocker” in Settings, please delete the app, restart your iPhone. *** Please Note *** iOS can block about one million phone numbers through CallKit. This app cannot block more than that upper limit.

Do.List

Normally $3.99.

HOW IT WORKS: Plan your tasks into Today, Tomorrow, and Later lists. Use Life Lists to organize everything else! MAIN LISTS

○ Today

○ Tomorrow

○ Later LIFE LISTS

The popular Life List feature helps organize your life:

○ Grocery lists

○ Packing lists

○ Shopping lists

○ Shows to watch

○ Books to read

○ +Create your own GET ALL THE FEATURES

Pay one time!

No Ads

No account / registration needed GREAT REVIEWS

More than 95% of reviewers give Do.List 3-5 stars!

Over 92% give it 4 or 5 stars! COOL FEATURES

○ An extremely helpful Grocery List!

○ Easy drag and drop to prioritize your tasks

○ Make new lists for errands, vacations, etc

○ Simple designs, zero confusion!

○ iCloud backup

○ Apple Watch Support

○ Today widget

○ 3D Touch Shortcuts

○ A badge to show number incomplete “Sticking with this type of task delegation is a great decision.”

-iPhoneAppsReviewOnline.com IT’S BUILT FOR YOU

Do.List is a task management app for people. I’m not building for an enterprise corporate client. I design for normal lives. SIMPLE – START IN SECONDS

The design is simple enough that it’s intuitive. Use the tutorial to get started or skip it and explore! SCHEDULING

When you need to give a task a due date, add it to the “Reminders” list and you’ll get a reminder! FOCUS

When you open Do.List, the home screen is “Today”. That helps keeps the focus on what’s important. “Do.List is a minimalist app empowering focus.”

-AppPicker.com MOTIVATION

Choose the notifications that work for you:

○ Get daily quotes

○ Productivity tips

○ “Sunday Night Prep” reminders to prepare for the week

○ “Monday Morning Pep” motivation “Personally, I love this app… I encourage anyone who needs to organize their life and loves doing it with lists to use this.”

InsideHerHead.net PROTECTION FROM YOURSELF

Long lists of errands or tasks become overwhelming. If your Today list goes over 5 tasks you’ll be encouraged to shorten it! DATA BACKUP

All data saved locally on phone, plus just tap “Backup” in Settings to backup to iCloud. **************************************** OTHER LIFE LISTS

– Grocery List

– Gift ideas

– Movies to See

– Bucket Lists

– Yard Tasks

– Trip Packing Lists

– And more! Summary of Lists

> Three main to-do lists: Today, Tomorrow, Later

> 30+ Life Lists for various non-urgent task management

> Daily, Weekly, & Monthly lists for repetitive tasks Stats

> Get Daily & Weekly “Done” stats after each completed task

> From the “Done” list, view your completed stats

TextHere – AR posts everywhere

Normally $1.99.

TextHere, make 3D post and post it in AR world. Many fantastic templates are in TextHere. Read posts from every TextHere user in real world, like and comment them. [Make Post]

Make 3D post in TextHere. Thinking, feeling, mood, joke, story, all of them can be made a post. You can set the post to public or private. Write your first and unique post in TextHere right now! [Post Template]

There are many templates and style can be chosen and applied for the 3D post. Change text color, bold the text, add beautiful background to the post, customize your text and let it become charming. [Publish post]

Publish your created 3D post into real world with AR tech. Your post will exist in the fixed location and become a part of this earth. Every TextHere user can find and read your post when they come to this location. [Post AR world]

Open TextHere, you can find the published posts from the camera. Walk close to the posts and read them, like them and follow the creators. In this post AR world, TextHere also provides radar for you, it guides you to find the posts if they are far away from you. [Permissions and privacy]

TextHere is an AR app, camera and location access is required for AR services.

TextHere team takes great care and protects your information from misuse, loss and unauthorized access during using TextHere.

Revere – Remember People

Normally $4.99.

REVERE – REMEMBER PEOPLE Revere is a note-taking app for notes about people that helps you build better relationships. Do you have trouble remembering names, or what you last talked about, or to message someone back when you said you would. It’s easy to forget all the little things when life gets busy. Revere helps by being the single, trusted place for all the important details about the people in your life. It’s a dedicated place to put people’s family members, how you met, your last conversation, and more. The notes are flexible too, and can be used for whatever’s important to you – from gift ideas, to someone’s favorite wine, to a funny joke they told you. And with reminders, Revere makes sure you never forget to reach out. Set them to call someone back, check in on a special day, or just to say hello. And if the reminder comes at the wrong time, just snooze it. With Revere you’ll have the peace of mind to know you’ll never forget anything important. It’s great for remembering gift ideas, and if you’ve ever scrambled to buy a gift, you’ll love *Birthday Pre-Reminders* which you can set for 1 day, 1 week, and/or 1 month early, so you always have time to buy that perfect gift. // CAPTURE NOTES QUICKLY

Add important details before they slip your mind with:

1. Apple Watch app including a complication for one-tap use

2. Your voice using Siri

3. On your computer with the Chrome browser extension

4. With 3D Touch right from your homescreen // ALWAYS REMEMBER

Always remember the important (but easily forgotten) details about the people in your life.

• People’s names

• Family members

• Your last conversation

• Favourite food and drinks

• Gift ideas (pro tip: use Birthday Pre-Reminders to buy them early)

• To message someone back

• To wish them luck on a big day // FEATURES

• Unlimited notes

• Unlimited people

• Unlimited groups (Premium subscription required)

• Reminders w/ snooze

• Birthday Pre-Reminders (same day, 1 day, 1 week, or 1 month before) (Premium subscription required)

• Adding notes quickly (with your voice using Siri and your Apple Watch)

• Apple Watch complication for one-tap dictation

• At-a-glance summary of upcoming reminders (Today, Tomorrow, Next 7 days)

• Dedicated fields for how you met someone, family members’ names, and more

• Importing from contacts

• Search

• Secure back up in the cloud

• Syncing across all your iOS devices

• Free Chrome extension to add notes from your computer With Revere you’ll always remember the little things about the big people in your life. An email address is required to create a Revere account.

Injection Tracker & Reminder

Normally $2.99.

Injection Schedule Assistant app allows users to keep track of all upcoming medical injections.

If the injection was missed, it will keep sending reminders, to make sure that injection was performed! It helps by rotating the injection zones, medication quantity tracking.

App will save history of all injection administrations.

Colors and notification alerts are customizable.

There is no need for a registration, and the app does not collect or send user information to none. * Multiple medication support

* Multiple schedules support

* Multiple injection zones and sub-zones

* Customizable alerts and color themes

* Customizable injection zone avatars (male or female)

* Track keeping of injection history and easy export via email

* Track keeping of medication inventory, with an easy auto re-order option

Ella – GPS Elevation Tracker

Normally $1.99.

Record your elevation in real-time with Ella. Perfect for hiking, climbing, or road trips. Ella records & graphs your elevation changes and provides you statistics when your trip is completed. Ella’s color scheme changes from gray to green or red as your elevation gain or loss exceeds 100 ft. from your starting point. When your trip is over, interrogate the elevation profile chart or view detailed statistics about your trip. Recording Statistics

– Elevation gain

– Start elevation

– Finish elevation

– Highest recorded elevation

– Lowest recorded elevation

– Cumulative elevation gain (Up)

– Cumulative elevation loss (Down)

– Duration (Time)

– Gradient Elevation Chart

– Interrogate the chart by touching different points of the graph to see your elevation gain/loss at that point in the trip Take Ella with you on the trail, up mountains, and down canyons.

