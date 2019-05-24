There’s actually a way to make the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale less awful

The last season of Game of Thrones turned out to be a huge disappointment for fans of the show, and it was comprised of the worst episodes in the entire series when it comes to reviews. Yes, the show got record ratings as millions of people tuned in to see how the epic saga would conclude, though many of those people were hate-watching the entire time. And yes, there were plenty of good things about it, but the thing that should have turned this final season into an epic accomplishment is practically the thing that ruins it: the writing. The plot is rushed and full of inconsistencies that don’t do Game of Thrones justice. No wonder so many people signed that petition begging HBO to remake the final season — not that HBO would ever do it. However, if you want a better Game of Thrones finale experience, there actually is something you can do to make it far less painful.

Long-time colleagues at SNL and friends Leslie Jones and Seth Meyers have made similar Game of Thrones viewing parties before, given that Leslie is such a huge fan of the series. Just a few weeks ago, they posted the clip of them watching the season 8 premiere. The finale is even better though, especially if you’ve seen it already. Watching Jones and Meyers mock some of the scenes is hilarious.

You’ll see both comedians react to what happens on the screen, including several of the more cringey scenes from the episode. The way they laugh at Dany’s speech and respond to her death is priceless. And they do address the controversy surrounding the season as well, by reminding us that it’s just a TV show.

If you’re still defending season 8 and the finale, by the way, you should know that you’re not alone — many fans aren’t criticizing what happened with the characters in the end. If you hated it though, prepare for even more pain in the years to come, since showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are now off to Disney to ruin Star Wars next.