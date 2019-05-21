Sony just showed us how incredibly fast PS5 gaming will be

Sony will launch a brand new PlayStation generation next year, the PS5, which has been making the news on a regular basis lately. We expect the new console to be much faster than its predecessor and set new standards for console gaming, and that’s something we could have said about any next-gen PlayStation that Sony launched in the past. But recent reports have provided actual details about the PS5, and we finally have a video that shows us how incredibly fast and smooth gaming on the PS5 should feel compared to the PS4 Pro, which is the most potent PlayStation you can buy right now.

Sony showed off the following video during a corporate strategy presentation in Japan, Engadget writes:

Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 21, 2019

The PS5 isn’t only supposed to do away with game loading times — the new console is loading games ten times faster in the demo — but also a glitch-free experience.

Sony already confirmed the PS5 would have an SSD drive rather than an HDD, which is an upgrade that should deliver a massive boost to performance. The company also revealed that the PS5 would feature faster chips, including an octa-core AMD Ryzen processor built on 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture and a Radeon Navi GPU that supports ray tracing. AMD already confirmed that it’s making the new processor for the next PlayStation.

Sony also announced a strategic cloud partnership with Microsoft that should improve its PlayStation Now cloud infrastructure.

Sony explained in a press release its thinking behind the next-gen PlayStation. The two keywords for the future of gaming are “immersive,” and “seamless,” according to the company:

Next-generation console: “Immersive” experience created by dramatically increased graphics rendering speeds, achieved through the employment of further improved computational power and a customized ultra-fast, broadband SSD. PlayStation streaming: Through the evolution of ‘Remote Play’ and ‘PlayStation Now,’ provide a seamless game experience anytime, anywhere.

Sony also said that it would “pursue its mission to make PlayStation ‘The Best Place to Play, by leveraging the latest computing, streaming, cloud, and 5G technologies, together with excellent content.”

What Sony didn’t say was when the new console will launch and how much it’ll cost. But then again, this wasn’t the official announcement of the PS5. We’ll have to wait a while for that one.