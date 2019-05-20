Remember the Starbucks cup? ‘Game of Thrones’ screwed up again with plastic water bottles

The Game of Thrones finale is now history, and it all went down exactly as the leaks said it would. We know who survived season 8, who died, and who took the Iron Throne. The finale, just like the rest of the season, was far from delivering the perfect storytelling we wanted from season 8. Over 1.1 million people have already signed a petition for HBO to redo the show with more competent writers, something that will not happen in 1.1 million years, but at least HBO knows Game of Thrones fans have not appreciated the way the season was constructed. But we’re not going to talk about how the finale ended in what’s about to follow. Instead, we’re going to show you the plastic water bottles that found their way into some of the final Game of Thrones scenes, just like that Starbucks coffee cup earlier in the season — minor spoilers follow if you haven’t seen the finale.

Game of Thrones delayed the launch of season 8 to make sure its shortest season ever would be perfect, and that’s laughable right now. Not only is the plot dark and full of errors, but we’re also getting the kind of technical mishaps that we wouldn’t expect from a show of this magnitude, especially the final season in HBO’s best series.

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

Water bottles appear around the 46:19 mark, The Verge points out. One of them is tucked behind Samwell Tarly’s foot, while the other sits behind Ser Davos’ chair.

They’re not as obvious as the Starbucks cup on the previous episodes, but that doesn’t change the fact that they’re there. They perfectly symbolize the attention to detail that went into the making of this final season of Game of Thrones.

Just like before, that’s not to say the actors did a bad job with what they were served, or that other aspects of the show including the cinematography, music, and special effects aren’t incredible. Because they are, and they deserve awards. It’s the complete package that lacks the polished Game of Thrones experience we’ve treasured for so many years.