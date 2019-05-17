Petition begs Disney to stop ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners from ruining ‘Star Wars’ too

At the time of this writing, nearly 800,000 Game of Thrones fans had signed a Change.org petition asking HBO to remake season 8 “with competent writers.” Petition talk started as a joke but quickly picked up steam, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see even more people sign it. After all, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff still have one more episode of Game of Thrones left that we have to suffer through — and we already know what happens next. It turns out that’s not the only petition against D&D out there though, as some people want Disney to prevent the duo from ruining Star Wars too.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e., the books) to fall back on,” reads the Game of Thrones petition that we showed you the other day. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense.”

The petition has indeed gone viral, making headlines along the way. Most D&D, HBO, and Game of Thrones fans around the world have probably heard about it at this point. That doesn’t mean HBO will do anything about it, even if we know that George R.R. Martin clearly said that there needed to be several more seasons of Game of Thrones to properly finish off the story, and HBO was willing to make it happen. Both season 7 and season 8 are shorter than regular Game of Thrones seasons though, this weekend’s episode will be the last one ever.

Benioff and Weiss will head off to work on Star Wars films next, and that explains the second petition targeting the duo on Change.org. This one only has about 3,600 signatures at the time of this writing, but it could very well pick up steam in the coming days. Here’s the message to Disney:

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be not only incompetent writers when they lack source material, but also eager to leave projects half-finished when they have other projects on the horizon. Their respect of lore alone does not make them fit for this project. There are plenty of talented writers and producers loyal to the franchise that would make much better work in the Star Wars Universe. Subvert our expectations, Disney!

Again, that doesn’t mean anyone at Disney or HBO will do anything about these petitions, but they should at least hear what fans have to say. After all, these two have indeed ruined Game of Thrones season 8, and it might end up being the most disappointing final season in television history. As they say in King’s Landing, Dracarys!