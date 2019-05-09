Netflix just released its first ever top 10 list of most-watched content

As part of a gradual shift toward more transparency, Netflix made good today on a pledge to investors that it would start being less stingy with its proprietary and closely held viewership data. Which is why the streaming giant has released its first Top 10 list of most-watched content on the platform, including breakout Top 10 lists of just movies, shows, documentaries and reality series — and it’s starting in the UK for now, where this data will be published weekly as a test of how it’s received.

So depending on how it goes there, we may not see this kind of thing in the US for a while longer. But it’s a revealing experiment, nonetheless, and highlights what’s most popular on the platform in a large European market — though it’s not clear yet how this data will be presented to users who will start seeing the lists on their service next week.

Netflix’s UK office explained a little bit more about how the lists work via its Twitter account on Thursday, noting that the lists will be updated every Wednesday on the company’s UK social channels.

It’s a test as we want to make sure this information is useful for you. So we may tweak it in the weeks ahead. eg. we’re not including kids right now. And if people don’t find it useful we'll stop. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 9, 2019

Without further ado, here’s Netflix’s first UK Top 10 list of overall content, meaning it includes both shows and movies:

Overall

Our Planet The Perfect Date The Highwaymen The Silence Black Summer After Life The Spy Who Dumped Me Riverdale Chilling Adventures of Sabrina You vs. Wild

And here’s the UK’s first TV series-focused Top 10 list:

Black Summer After Life Riverdale Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Trek: Discovery Lunatics Bodyguard Santa Clarita Diet Bonding Brooklyn Nine-Nine

And, finally, the UK’s first Top 10 Netflix movies list:

Films