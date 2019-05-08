A company named STIFF BOY had to recall supplements because they were spiked with Viagra

This is one of those rare stories that sounds like it could have come straight from a parody news site but I swear to you it’s real: A company that calls itself STIFF BOY, LLC (yes, it styles its business name in all caps, in case you were wondering) has just been forced to recall its “all-natural male enhancement” supplement called The Beast because the pills were found to contain a prescription drug.

Now, if you’re buying a male enhancement pill from some no-name company out of Englewood, NJ, you’ve probably decided that you don’t care all that much about your health. It should also come as no surprise that the undeclared drug in the pills STIFF BOY is producing is sildenafil, which is the active ingredient in Viagra. But wait, the story gets even better.

Supplement companies being busted for spiking their products with prescription drugs isn’t a new trend, but STIFF BOY’s case is unique in how the company positioned its product.

Sure, it calls The Beast an “all natural” supplement, which is obviously a lie, but the company also makes it a point to call out prescription drugs for their potential dangers. The company’s website — which looks like it was designed in a college dorm room after one too many beer bongs — specifically declares Cialis, Levitra, and, yes, Viagra, as being unsafe.

“Stop using Sildenafil (Viagra),” the website reads, before listing a bunch of potential side effects of the drug including sudden vision loss, irregular heartbeat, and chest pain. Those are all accurate potential side effects of the drug that STIFF BOY added to their non-prescription, “all natural” male enhancement pills. Yikes.

“Here are some reasons why you should use our product,” STIFF BOY explains on its site. “First, our product cost [sic] a lot less then [sic] the others. You will get the same benefits as the others without all the side effects.” What a sales pitch!

Anyway, the FDA ultimately busted them and now the company has to recall its pills and offer refunds to its customers. All 8 of them. RIP STIFF BOY.