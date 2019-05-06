Samsung insider teases mysterious battery innovations for the Galaxy Note 10

The Galaxy Note 10 is the only Samsung flagship left to launch this year, and we’ve already got an increasing number of rumors detailing the unreleased device. We already know that Samsung will have a 5G version of the Note 10 in stores, and some reports say the phone will come in two different sizes, each one of them getting their own 5G equivalent. The newest teaser suggests that the Galaxy Note 10 phones will feature some sort of battery tech innovation, but it’s unclear what that is.

A few days ago, Samsung insider Ice Universe teased that the Galaxy Note 10 might get an unexpected design change when it comes to the phone’s curved display, although he didn’t offer any specific details. The leaker is back with a similarly puzzling tweet that tells us the Galaxy Note 10 will have better battery life/tech than previous phones.

https://twitter.com/UniverseIce/status/1124662257852379137

The tweet above implies that the Note 10 might ship with faster charging than before, although the leaker doesn’t commit to any firm specs. The Galaxy S10 5G does come with 25W fast-charging support, and it has a massive 4,500 mAh battery, but the leaker teases that the Note 10 might be even better than that. He says that battery capacity and charging speed will no longer be Samsung’s weaknesses. But they won’t be advantages either?

Yes, it’s all puzzling, but given his accurate predictions so far he might have some knowledge of what Samsung is currently testing in the battery department.

On the other hand, we will remind you that Galaxy S10 rumors also teased battery advancements, but Samsung didn’t deliver. We speculated at the time on whether graphene batteries would make it into Samsung’s next flagships, but that didn’t happen. We know Samsung is testing such battery tech, but there’s no telling when or if the tech will be mature enough for commercial use.

The Note 10 line will be unveiled at some point in early August, which gives us plenty of time to learn all its secrets.