Samsung insider teases an unexpected design change for the Galaxy Note 10

Samsung is widely expected to launch two different Galaxy Note 10 models later this year, including one that’s smaller than you’d expect. Recent rumors also claimed that each version would also come with optional 5G connectivity, and Verizon did confirm that Samsung will launch a Galaxy Note 10 5G this year without sharing any other details about the handset. On top of everything else we know so far, the world’s most accurate Samsung insider is now teasing a design change for the Galaxy Note 10 that we didn’t necessarily see coming.

Samsung unveiled the Infinity-O screen, or the punch-hole camera display, well before the Galaxy S10 came out. The S10 phones weren’t the first Samsung phones to rock all-display designs with camera cutouts in one of the corners. The design looks great, and it’s a much better compromise for the selfie cam than alternatives — the list includes slider phones, pop-up selfie cams, and dual-screen phones.

It’s very likely that Samsung will use the same screen design for the Galaxy Note 10 series. But the screen might not be the same as previous models. Samsung insider Ice Universe posted this mysterious tweet a few days ago:

Whether you like curved display or not, it's still the flagship phone logo, especially in the second half of the year, you'll see a very superb curved design, a more aggressive curved display than Note7 will appear, and more than one brand will do so.😎 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 30, 2019

The leaker, whose predictions are often accurate, says we’re about to get “a very superb curved design, a more aggressive curved display than Note 7,” in the second half of the year.

Samsung is the company that introduced curved displays many years ago, and the dual-edge screen has become the new norm for Samsung flagships including Galaxy S and Note models. Over the years, Samsung has further refined the design of its curved displays to make them more durable. After all, one of the worries with curved screens is that the curvature becomes the most fragile impact point during drops.

Meanwhile, Samsung competitors including Nokia and Huawei have launched phones with curved displays similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S and Note series phones. The OnePlus 7 Pro might also feature a curved screen, according to rumors, which would be a first for the Chinese company.

That said, it’s unclear what the leaker’s teaser means. If we’re going to see any changes to “edge” displays, we’d expect Samsung to be among the companies offering the new designs. Also, since the ill-fated Note 7 is mentioned in the tweet, it’s safe to assume that Ice Universe is teasing Samsung screen design innovation when it comes to curved screens.

Samsung is expected to launch the new Note 10 series in early August, which means we’ll soon learn everything there is to know about its design.