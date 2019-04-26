Video shows Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot quickly swerve out of harm’s way

It hasn’t been a good week for Tesla, at least from a financial perspective. Earlier in the week, Tesla released its earnings report for the March quarter and posted a loss of $702 million even though revenue jumped by more than $1 billion. Still, Tesla’s revenue for the quarter came in markedly lower than analysts on Wall Street were anticipating. Consequently, even analysts who typically have a pro-Tesla bent couldn’t help but call Tesla’s earnings report a “debacle.”

But there’s more to Tesla than just the bottom line. Sure, the company is burning through cash but that shouldn’t detract from all of the intriguing things the company continues to do in the automotive space. As a prime example, Tesla’s Autopilot feature — which typically only makes the news when a serious accident occurs — has proven to be revolutionary feature that quite literally saves lives.

The thing is, when a Tesla on Autopilot prevents an accident, it never makes the news because, well, if there’s no accident there’s no real story. The exception, of course, comes when an Autopilot incident is captured on video or explained in detail by a Tesla owner.

To that end, a Model 3 owner named Raghu Konka recently took to Twitter and said that Tesla’s Autopilot feature prevented him and his family from getting into what could have been a serious crash. As evidenced by the video below, a pickup truck suddenly veers into the same lane as Konka’s Model 3, prompting Autopilot to quickly swerve the car out of harms way.

My Model 3 saved my family from a crash today. A pickup in my right lane suddenly jumped into my lane and see how this guy reacted. It is amazing.@Tesla @elonmusk .. can't thank enough. @teslaownersSV pic.twitter.com/LCyL3jynRw — Raghu Konka (@RaghuKonka) April 22, 2019

Konka further added that Autopilot took control of the situation faster than he could have reacted by himself.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen video of Tesla’s Autopilot taking evasive measures to prevent an accident. In the video below, which was posted last August, we see a Tesla quickly swerve to the right to avoid a car recklessly switching lanes.