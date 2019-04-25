Trusted leaker reveals the OnePlus 7 Pro’s expensive price tag

Screen captures from a Weibo conversation between a OnePlus fan and the company’s CEO told us earlier this week that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be the most expensive phone the company has ever released — well, excluding the 5G version of the Pro that will be even more expensive. Now, a trusted leaker offers us a better idea of what fans can expect to pay if they want to get their hands on OnePlus’ upcoming new flagship phone.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hinted on social media that some 5,000 yuan ($745) would be enough to buy the OnePlus 7 Pro. As we’ve explained, the Pro version of the phone will indeed be more expensive than the base OnePlus 7 model. That’s because the phone will have a new design, a better-quality screen, a triple-lens rear camera, and faster storage. At least, that’s what the leaks tell us. The base OnePlus 7, meanwhile, will look a lot like the OnePlus 6T, although it’ll still rock the same high-end components as the Pro model.

Trusted leaker Ishan Agarwal, who proved time and again that he has access to inside information about unreleased devices including previous Pixel and OnePlus handsets, has now shared the OnePlus 7 Pro prices for Europe.

I specifically said that the price will be different for other regions but already seeing these headlines: "OnePlus 7 Pro to cost freaking Rs. 55,000". Now, after the launch, people are gonna blame the 'tipster' (i.e. me) for telling them the 'wrong' price! https://t.co/IQOwEkPXTr — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 25, 2019

The cheapest Pro model will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but Agarwal doesn’t have a base price for it. For 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, you might have to pay €749/€759 — a direct conversion to dollars gets us $835 and $857 price points for this model. Another 4GB of RAM on top of that will cost you an extra €70 ($78).

While we did convert the prices to dollars, we’ll remind you that’s not how things work. The cost will vary from market to market because vendors don’t just convert prices from one currency to another. Also, prices for Europe include VAT, so you should take that into account as well.

Finally, the base OnePlus 7 will probably still be a lot more affordable than any other 2019 Android flagship rocking Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 processor.