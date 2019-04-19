Speed test between the US Galaxy S10 and the global version might surprise you

Every year, Samsung releases two versions of its flagship phones: One with a Qualcomm processor, and one with its own Exynos processor. This is once again the case for the Galaxy S10, which comes equipped with the Snapdragon 855 in the United States, and the Exynos 9820 in several other regions around the world.

In past years, the Exynos chipset has often outperformed Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon, but there were signs early on that Samsung’s new processor might struggle to match Qualcomm’s in 2019. As it turns out, the Snapdragon 855’s impressive benchmark scores did indeed translate over to real-world usage, as PhoneBuff shows in a video featuring a speed test that pits the Snapdragon Galaxy S10 against the Exynos Galaxy S10.

As in his other speed test videos, the self-proclaiming PhoneBuff has both phones open sixteen apps consecutively, while waiting for each of them to load before moving on to the next. Although most of the apps opened at about the same speed on both phones, the Snapdragon S10 was never slower than the Exynos S10. Any time there was a discrepancy, the phone with the Snapdragon processor came out on top:

Again, due to the benchmarks, this shouldn’t surprise anyone, but after lagging behind in previous years, it’s nice to know that American Android fans are getting the “better” version of the phone this time around. That said, phones are so ridiculously fast at this point, that the differences between top-of-the-line processors are going to be minuscule (as demonstrated by the twelve second difference above), but at least we know we’re not missing out this time.