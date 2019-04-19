The only Avenger who knows the ‘Endgame’ script says the last 8 minutes are the best in the MCU history

Avengers: Endgame finally opens next week, and it’ll answer all our lingering questions following the harrowing Infinity War climax. We know the Avengers will win, “whatever it takes,” and that most of the fallen heroes will be resurrected. But some of the original Avengers will have to die to get the job done. Others might retire from the MCU universe after Endgame undoes the snap. In other words, Avengers 4 won’t deliver the perfect happy end some of you may want. Who will live and who will die? That’s something the actors who’ve played these iconic superhero roles for the better part of the last decade might not even know themselves. That’s because only one Avenger was allowed to read the entire Endgame script. And it so happens that the same Avengers just revealed that the last 8 minutes of Endgame are the best in MCU history.

If you thought that Robert Downey Jr. aka Tony Stark aka Iron Man would be the person most likely to have read the entire script of the last Avengers movies, then you were absolutely right. The Avenger that kicked things off in the MCU, and who’s responsible for this epic journey consisting of 22 films over more than ten years, is the most likely person to know what happens in Avengers 4.

Sitting down with Rotten Tomatoes, Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors responsible for the last two Captain America and Avengers films, explained their thinking about restricting access to the Endgame scripts.

“[Robert Downey Jr.] was probably the only one to actually read the entire script,” Joe Russo said in the clip above. “I think Benedict [Cumberbatch] got the script that included his scenes only. [Chris Evans] might have read the whole script.”

“Part of our motivation to do that is it just takes a lot of pressure off of people,” Anthony Russo added. “I mean, it is hard to constantly censor yourself about what you’re saying, how you talk, because these movies are your whole life. It’s everything you’re doing all day long, the inclination is to talk about it. So we take a lot of pressure off of people just by saying, ‘Okay, the less you know, the less you have to mind yourself.'”

“[Chris Hemsworth’s] character, Thor, doesn’t need to know what Captain America’s doing for most of Infinity War, so Hemsworth reads his scenes and Evans reads his scenes, so if they don’t read the rest of the movie, they don’t know what’s going on with it, and it makes it easier to have conversations with people,” Joe explained, before confirming that more secrets follow in Avengers 4. “We kept it going through, even more so, with Endgame. There are more secrets in Endgame than there are in Infinity War.”

In a separate interview, Downey Jr. seemed to confirm that he knows exactly what happens in Endgame, as he hinted that what happens in the last eight minutes of the film is the best MCU content so far.

“The last 8 minutes of that movie are maybe the best 8 minutes of the entire history of the whole run of them in a way because everyone’s involved,” Iron Man told The Upcoming (see video above). “So I was delighted.”

That’s also a huge spoiler for the film, as Downey Jr. practically confirmed that all the superheroes would be involved in the finale, a clear hint that the fallen will be resurrected by the end of Avengers: Endgame.