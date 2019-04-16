New Nintendo Switch system update adds one of the most requested features

Nintendo rolled out system update version 8.0.0 for the Switch on Monday, adding a variety of features to the hybrid console. Chief among them is the ability to transfer save data for individual games between Switch consoles, which has been one of the most frequently requested features for the Switch since launch.

The addition of save data transfers is especially intriguing in light of all the rumors about new Switch models coming this year. If Nintendo wants current Switch owners to consider upgrading to the version with “enhanced features,” it needs to give them an easy way to bring all of their save data with them.

Some of the other notable additions include the option to sort software by title, last played, and total time played, 15 new user icons from Splatoon 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World, and the ability to restrict VR mode altogether. You can read the full list of change’s in system update 8.0.0 from Nintendo’s website right here:

Added the following system functionality: A Sort Software feature is available after selecting to view All Software from the HOME Menu Software can be sorted by time last played, total play time, software title, and software publisher The All Software option displays when there are 13 or more software icons on the HOME Menu

A View All Available News option is available within News, allowing you to view all news items currently being distributed Go to News > Channel List > View More

Select from 15 new icons from the Splatoon™ 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World™ games for your user To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the HOME Menu > Profile

A feature to Transfer Your Save Data is now available, allowing you to transfer your save data for individual games between your Nintendo Switch systems Go to System Settings > Data Management > Transfer Your Save Data Save data will not remain on your source system after the transfer process completes

A Zoom feature can be enabled from within System Settings Go to System Settings > System to turn Zoom ON Once enabled, you can use the Zoom feature by pressing the HOME Button twice

An option is available to prevent the system from waking from Sleep Mode when an AC adapter is disconnected Go to System Settings > Sleep Mode > Wake When AC Adapter is Disconnected This also applies when undocking your console

A VR Mode (3D Visuals) restriction is available within Parental Controls This will also be available in the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app through a later update Go to System Settings > Parental Controls These settings can also be changed from within Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit

Hong Kong / Taiwan / South Korea is available for selection in Region Go to System Settings > System > Region

The following names have been changed (functionality remains the same) Save Data Cloud Backup > Save Data Cloud Transfer Your User and Save Data > Transfer Your User Data

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

While your Switch will most likely download the system update automatically, you can manually start the update by going to System Settings > System > and tapping the System Update button from that menu.