New leak says Samsung will launch two distinct Galaxy Note 10 phones this year

A series of leaks claimed in the past few weeks that Samsung would launch not one, but two Galaxy Note 10 devices, something the company hasn’t really done with the Note line, except for the year when it used the Note series to launch an “edge” screen model. Since then, we heard that Samsung would have four Note 10 in stores this summer, including two LTE and two 5G devices. A new report seems to confirm that Samsung will launch two distinct Galaxy Note 10 versions this year and that each of them will have a 5G version.

The Galaxy Note 10 will have model numbers SM-N970 and SM-N975, SamMobile has learned. These devices should feature different sizes and features, the report notes, without revealing any actual details about the phones.

The previous report from Korea, which first mentioned the existence of four Note 10 handsets, claimed the 4G models would have 6.28-inch and 6.75-inch displays, as well as triple and quad camera setups, respectively.

SamMobile also listed two additional Galaxy Note 10 models, including the SM-N971 and SM-N976, that are probably the 5G variants of the two Galaxy Note 10 models.

Samsung is supposedly looking to increase Galaxy Note sales this year in the same way it did with the Galaxy S10. The Korean giant wants to offer differently priced versions of the same basic Note 10 device that could convert more sales than a single model. The Galaxy S10 has four distinct models, from the cheapest Galaxy S10e to the most expensive Galaxy S10 5G. All of them have the same hardware, but the more money you’re willing to pay, the better features you get, including larger displays, bigger batteries, and more camera lenses.

The Note 10 series will launch at some point in August, so there’s plenty of time to find out everything about it. After all, no Galaxy S or Note phone in recent history had any major secrets left by the time Samsung unveiled them.