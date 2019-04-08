The most exciting foldable phone of 2019 goes on sale in June

When Huawei unveiled the foldable Mate X phone at MWC 2019 earlier this year, it became clear the Chinese company had a much better design on its hands than Samsung, which announced the Galaxy Fold just a few days earlier. The Mate X’s stunning looks stole the show in Barcelona this year, making us forget about all the other flagships that launched at the same mobile event.

From the get-go, we knew the phone would be pricey, as Huawei revealed the Mate X’s price to be €2,299 ($2,585). What Huawei didn’t offer during the event was an actual launch date. A new report now claims the phone will be available in stores this June.

The Mate X has been listed on the company’s official online store, GizmoChina says, sporting a June 2019 launch date. The price for China hasn’t been listed, but the phone is expected to be equally expensive when it finally hits stores.

As a reminder, the phone packs an 8-inch display that folds outwards to create two relatively large secondary displays, measuring 6.6 inches and 6.38 inches. The Kirin 980 processor powers the phone, which is the same chip found inside other Huawei flagships this year, and the Mate X features 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The handset also supports Huawei’s proprietary NM storage cards, as well as 5G connectivity.

Image Source: Chris Smith, BGR

When it comes to camera specs, the phone packs a triple-lens camera setup that works both as a primary and as a selfie camera. We’re looking at 40-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 8-megapixel lenses. If that sounds familiar, that’s because the P30 has a similar camera setup — mind you that the P30’s camera is slightly inferior to the P30 Pro’s impressive quad-lens shooter.

Finally, the handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery, made of two distinct parts, as well as 44W fast wired charging. Is all that worth over $2,500? It’s up to you to decide come June, assuming the Mate X actually launches in your market.