Chris Evans almost spoiled Captain America’s fate in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The Avengers: Endgame stars, directors, and Marvel chief Kevin Feige all took the stage over the weekend to discuss the upcoming Marvel movie, which will conclude Marvel’s third MCU phase, with Jon Favreau hosting the press conference. Everyone still alive after the events in Infinity War was part of the panel, with the producers cleverly leaving several empty seats for the heroes that died in the previous Avengers film.

You’ll easily recognize Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Kevin Feige, Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle, Chris Hemsworth, Danai Gurira, Jeremy Renner, Anthony Russo, Chris Evans, Joe Russo, Brie Larson, and Mark Ruffalo answering to questions from Favreau and fans during the event. But we’re going to focus on Evans, who nearly spoiled Captain America’s fate during the press conference, being silenced at least twice by his coworkers.

Evans turned the Captain America role into an epic superhero, essentially establishing Steve Rogers as one of the undisputed leaders of the Avengers. However, his time playing the Marvel hero is coming to an end in Endgame, something the actor alluded to months ago when he wrapped up shooting.

Now, Evans is no Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo when it comes to dropping Avengers spoilers without thinking, but he had to walk back that farewell to fans on Twitter by saying that his goodbye message doesn’t imply that Captain America will die during Endgame. Even so, Steve is believed to be one of the likeliest victims of Endgame, and we’ve seen alleged leaks that suggest that will be the case.

With that in mind, we’ll get back to the press conference, which had Evans sit right between the Russo brothers, in a position as central as it gets. One might even say that whoever made the seating arrangements tried to purposely highlight Evans’s role in Endgame.

“Captain America is a classic hero with an unshakable moral code, and you have perfected your portrayal of him, showing us even more of what makes him tick,” Favreau started his question. “What has it meant for you to play him and what do you like the best about Captain America in this film?”

“Well, I guess I can give broad strokes,” the actor said after a hilarious exchange, trying to make it clear that he can’t talk about specifics. “I think the completion of the arc, right — I mean it’s safe to say, right? — this movie does kind of provide kind of an ending to a lot of…” and that’s when Joe Russo interrupted him with a buzzer sound, calling for judges to intervene.

“There is a 22 film tapestry…” Evans hilariously tried to continue his train of thought while everyone else was laughing at him, before quipping that he’s just going to go. “He’s been through so much,” Evans tried one more time to address Cap’s fate, but he dropped Captain America altogether from the focus of his answer, saying that one of the best things about the role is the 10 years of friendships and connections, and the overall MCU family that he’s been a part of.

What would have Evans said if he were alone? We may never find out now, since Joe Russo interrupted him, but he might have dropped a massive spoiler about Endgame.

Later, when someone wanted to know who prefers bearded Cap over clean-shaven Cap, Evans replied that he prefers bearded Cap before someone else from the audience seemed to remind him that they weren’t going to discuss hairstyles during the press conference. They then voted that bearded Cap is the best, although Rudd liked both of them, and Downey Jr. derailed the discussion with an anecdote about The Avengers’s shawarma scene, which featured Chris Evans rocking a prosthesis that hid his beard.

If you’ve seen the Endgame footage that’s public, you know that several characters are shown featuring different hairstyles, which seem to suggest the passage of time between events, as well as time travel. For Cap, we have him in several different uniforms in those clips, as well as with and without his beard.