Marvel just released a new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV spot with a bunch of revealing spoilers

Marvel surprised fans this week by launching two new Avengers: Endgame clips that contain plenty of new footage. We’ve already looked at the Special Look trailer earlier this week, dissecting it frame by frame and explaining why it may be a lot more misleading than you might think. But Marvel also dropped a 30-second TV spot a few hours ago, which features new scenes, as well as an exciting voiceover choice.

Thanos spoke for the first time in the Special Look trailer, but he shared the voiceover duty with several Avengers. In the new TV spot, we only have the mad Titan doing the talking. And from the sounds of it, he’s absolutely ready for a fight:

The work is done. I won. What I’m about to do, I’m gonna enjoy it very, very much.

There’s no telling if Thanos will utter this words during the movie, and Marvel has already confirmed that it’s doing whatever it takes to prevent spoilers, which means they won’t shy away from altering footage or using scenes that won’t be part of the final cut to mislead fans.

While these lines suggest Thanos will no go down that easily, we’ve also heard that Thanos isn’t the main villain of the film. Yes, the Avengers will have a tough time against him, but they’ll also have other problems to figure out.

Aside from telling us that Thanos will enjoy what’s about to come, the TV spot also delivers a few scenes that were not shown in previous montages. We get to see Rhodey and Cap briefing Carol Danvers about what had just happened. Thanos wiped half of sentient life, just as he promised, killing off several superheroes in the process, including Wanda and Hope, who’re both shown on virtual screens:

Image Source: Marvel Studios

We’ve seen a similar scene in the first trailer, with Bruce Banner looking at slides showing Shuri and Scott Lang as missing in action.

Image Source: Marvel

But the clip also features what’s probably one of the best Tony Stark moments from the MCU. We’re looking at an injured, defeated man. He’s lost significant weight, and he’s severely dehydrated; just check out those prominent zygomatic bones and chapped lips. As Tony said in the first trailer, food and water ran out four days ago, and air is going out soon.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Also interesting is that bright yellow light that’s almost blinding his teary eyes. Is it Captain Marvel coming to the rescue? Or maybe Thor.

Finally, we have this shot showing Rocket and War Machine sliding down a building or space ship. The scenes are likely part of the same battle between rubles that’s been teased in the second trailer and yesterday’s Special Look clip.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

We already knew these two would team up for some awesome action. But whatever they’re facing in that fight, it won’t be easy.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Check out the full TV spot in the clip below that also includes yesterday’s trailer and Marvel’s recent Avengers 4 featurette.