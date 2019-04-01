The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were disappointing on every level last year, offering users a hardware design that was nearly identical to Samsung’s 2017 flagship phone lineup without any compelling new features to look forward to. As a result, estimates suggest it was Samsung’s worst-selling Galaxy S phone series since all the way back in 2012. Thankfully, Samsung more than made up for it with the new Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+, a trio of phones that were just released last month. They feature gorgeous new designs, upgraded cameras, and plenty of exciting new features. In other words, they’re everything the Galaxy S9 should have been.

A fourth new S10 model, the Galaxy S10 5G, is set to launch later this month with an even bigger display than the S10+. It’ll also feature a quad-lens camera array on the back instead of a triple-lens setup like the Galaxy S10 and S10+, as well as 5G connectivity. Then at some point later in the month, the Galaxy Fold will go on sale and become the first foldable smartphone available in most markets. But we’ve already seen all those phones, and eager Samsung fans want to know what’s next. While details surrounding the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 are still scarce, there have been a few leaks lately. But the biggest Galaxy Note 10 leak so far was just reported this morning by the world’s top Samsung insider, and it’s going to blow your mind.

Back in February we learned that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 will likely feature a quad-lens camera on the back. Then last month we found out that there will definitely be a 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10, and a rumor just last week said that the phone might feature a bold new design with no physical buttons at all. Those details are all compelling, but Monday morning’s Galaxy Note 10 leak blows them all away.

Last week I wrote about a very cool feature coming to some Android phones right now that I really want Apple to steal for the iPhone 11. That feature, which is about to debut on a new Oppo smartphone, is 10x hybrid zoom. It combines optical zoom with enhanced digital zoom to enable shockingly clear zoomed photos. The image samples in this post will blow you away, but it appears as though they’re nothing compared to what’s coming on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 later this year.

The Galaxy Note10 will feature a 100x optical hybrid zoom camera and a 1/1.2" 192MP camera. 😛 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 1, 2019

According to Samsung insider Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 10 will feature “a 100x optical hybrid zoom camera and a 1/1.2″ 192MP camera.” Those aren’t typos. That’s 100x hybrid zoom… and a whopping 192 megapixels. If the leak is accurate — and Ice Universe is almost always accurate when he leaks inside information about unreleased smartphones — it’ll give the Galaxy Note 10 a huge selling point beyond the exciting new features we already expect, such as a new all-screen design, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and nifty new S Pen features. If the Galaxy Note 10 that can take 100x zoomed photos that are anywhere near as clear as the 10x image samples we mentioned above, it is absolutely going to blow people’s minds.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 10 at some point in August 2019, so we’ll undoubtedly see plenty more leaks before it hits store shelves.