The closer we get to the Avengers: Endgame premiere, the more details we get from those involved with the making of the movie, whether they’re cast members or Marvel executives. At the same time, an ever-increasing number of theories continue to hit the web, since fans love to hit the ground running with new information that Marvel recently make available in Captain Marvel and the second Avengers 4 trailer, as well as that Endgame footage that only a few people saw.

Some of the top execs involved in the making of Endgame have revealed additional details about the movie, telling us what the film will be about. In the same interview, Marvel also reminded us that Endgame is the epic conclusion of 10 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, teasing an emotional finale for Avengers 4 when it hits theaters next month. And it just so happens that we found a fan theory that fits perfectly with this new Marvel revelation.

When the dust settles after Endgame and you want to buy all the 22 movies in a single package, you’ll have to look for The Infinity Saga in stores. At least that’s what Marvel’s Kevin Feige referred to the first 22 movies in that interview with Empire Magazine (via ComicBookMovie):

We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before. Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?

Infinity Saga does sound like an appropriate name for the first three phases of the MCU. After all, in one way or another, all these stories have Infinity Stones in them and everything culminates with Infinity War and Endgame.

But Feige’s need to bring some finality to this storyline implies that an emotional finale is in store for us in Endgame. He doesn’t have to say it at this point, but we’re well trained in the ways of the MCU, especially when it comes to the Russos. The Endgame victory will not be without sacrifice. Even if nobody dies in Endgame, which I think is extremely unlikely, we’re still looking at an emotional end of an era since several of our favorite superheroes will not appear in future films.

More MCU adventures will follow and they’ll include a richer universe now that the Disney-Fox merger is complete, so the original saga did need an epic finale. This brings us to a fresh theory from Reddit that says the Infinity Saga will have to end in a time loop for some of the original Avengers, so that everyone else gets to survive the snap and move on with their lives:

I think they’ll figure out a way to save everyone at the sacrifice of themselves being stuck in a loop within the first saga of the MCU. Feige recently revealed that the first saga is called “The Infinity Saga” so it would make sense that the “Infinity” isn’t just a reference to the comics but also because it represents a time loop as a whole.

Reddit user CinnaSol draws a parallel with British TV show Misfits, where a similar example of a time loop exists:

If you’ve seen the show Misfits, then you’ll understand the concept. For those unfamiliar: In Series 2 of Misfits we learn that the man in the mask who continued to interact with the group from afar was Simon from the future. In Series 3 we finally learn why Simon went back in the first place. In an effort to save Alisha, he goes back in time. However, because his plan doesn’t go seamlessly, he and Alisha are continually stuck in a time loop. Meanwhile, time flows normally from the point Simon leaves in the present. Meaning that because he and Alisha are stuck in their loop, they can be thought of as simultaneously being dead and alive. As long as the loop doesn’t break, then they’ll be stuck in it. They can never join their friends in the present but they technically live on.

Such a scenario would allow Marvel to dispose of many of the original Avengers without having to kill them all. We still expect some superhero deaths in Endgame, a movie that will close character arcs for several, if not all of the original six Avengers.