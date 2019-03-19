Pricing just leaked for the new camera phone that’ll put iPhones and the Galaxy S10 to shame

It won’t be available from any US carrier, but the first real Galaxy S10 and iPhone XS rival is almost here. Next week, Huawei will take the wraps off the Huawei P30 series in Paris, France, although the designs of the new phones and their specs were already revealed not too long ago. And now we have prices for all three models, including the Huawei P30 Lite, P30, and P30 Pro.

According to German blog WinFuture, which leaked all the P30 series details a few days ahead of the upcoming Huawei press conference, the premium P30 phones will be just as expensive as you might think.

The top of the line Huawei P30 Pro (8GB/256GB) will sell for €1,099 ($1,247) in Europe. The 128GB version of the phone will cost €999 ($1,134), while the regular P30 will be priced at just €749 ($850). The P30 Lite will cost just €369 ($419) just like its predecessor, despite the fact that the updated version of the new phone will include plenty of improvements.

Pricing for the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ starts at €749, €899, and €1,249 in various EU markets. As you can see, the high-end P30 Pro will be cheaper than the most affordable Galaxy S10+, while the base model will be €100 more expensive than the Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy S10e, meanwhile, is almost double the price of the P30 Lite, but the comparison isn’t fair. The Galaxy S10e has almost the same hardware as the other Galaxy S10 models, which means it’ll deliver the same performance as the bigger S10 phones. The P30 Lite, meanwhile, will have less RAM and an inferior processor.

Huawei will unveil the P30 series on March 26th in Paris, France, and the new phones should be available in various international markets in the weeks following the launch event.