With a few weeks left to go until Avengers 4 premieres, we’re bound to see all sorts of leakers claiming they know what happens in Avengers: Endgame. We saw once such account a few days ago, with someone on Reddit providing an incredibly detailed script for the next Avengers movie. I told you at the time that I’m inclined not to believe the story, but that the effort still deserved a read. Well, guess what: the actual plot of Endgame may have been posted online months ago and flown under the radar. If you’re worried about spoilers, you should absolutely avoid what’s about to follow.

I happen to be on the lookout for fresh Avengers fan theories and spoilers for a living, so I found this interesting fan theory that suggests the Endgame toy leaks that we saw recently were staged by Disney to fuel buzz and drive up excitement. Scrolling through it, I found a comment that provided a link that supposedly revealed details of the first hour of Endgame.

Obviously, I had to check it out, and I found a huge post in Chinese dated January 1st titled “Avengers 4 spoiled.” Mind you, this is a painful read if you don’t speak Chinese, as Google’s translation will have you going insane trying to guess what the person who wrote it wanted to say.

But as you get deeper and deeper into it — and we’re looking at a post that extends for more than 100 pages if you want to print it out — you realize the author delivers accurate information that shouldn’t have been available to him or her back in mid-January.

Not only does this “spoilers” post contain the actual credits scene from Captain Marvel, but it also tells us exactly how Captain Marvel is structured as a superhero movie, and what we can expect to see. Needless to say, that information wasn’t public knowledge back in January. Furthermore, it also includes the Avengers 4 scene from Disney’s shareholders meeting last week that shows us the first interactions between Captain Marvel and some of the surviving Avengers, Nebula included, and the fact that they fly off to Thanos’s new home to bring the fight to him.

Again, that scene just leaked earlier this month and it wasn’t confirmed to be legitimate until yesterday, when Marvel released the second Avengers: Endgame trailer. No one should have known these details back in January.

The Captain Marvel credits scenes leaked a few days ahead of the film’s premiere last week, which is also when we first heard of the Endgame footage that Disney previewed last week. This indicates the person who penned the post on Douban back in January had advance access to either the scripts from the films, or he/she saw rough cuts of Captain Marvel and Endgame.

There’s also a chance that the person who posted these epic spoilers edited the original post after first publishing it in January, to include the new details that arrived last week. There’s no indication of any edits that may have occurred since January anywhere on the page, however.

Also of interest is the fact that the author takes plenty of time to explain the plot of Captain Marvel, as well as other connections with previous movies, including Captain America: Civil War. The post also draws parallels to the Matrix films, talks about religion, God, as well as Norse and Greek mythology every time one of these topics is relevant to either Infinity War or Endgame.

Like I said before, if you have the time and patience to dig through it, it’s definitely worth a read.

I’m not the only person who dug through the Douban spoilers, though. Redditor RsLarry cleaned up the story, and he posted all of the Endgame bits on Reddit.

According to the plot, it’s Thor, Rocket, and Rescue who will come to Iron Man and Nebula’s resue. Pepper reaches out to Thor for help, and he and Rocket figure out that they can contact the Benatar from Nidavellir, where the escape pod is. That’s where they hear Tony’s message, and that’s how they find him in space.

Thor then takes everybody home to the Avengers compound, Benatar included, and that’s when Tony and Steve see each other for the first time. Also, this is where Tony calls it quits, for the time being, and says he needs treatment. This is where the scene shown at Disney’s shareholders meeting comes up — some of the Avengers go after Thanos on Titan 2, but Iron Man, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, and apparently Hulk stay behind.

On Titan 2, they lose the fight against Thanos and he destroys the Infinity Stones in an effort to stop them from doing anything to change the past.

Stan Lee’s cameo is also part of this “spoiler” post. Apparently, he’s in a scene where veterans give a talk, and Steve Rogers is in attendance.

The Avengers start rebuilding the world. Steve and Rhodey return to the military, while Black Widow will use SHIELD resources to help with all the crises out there. Apparently, she’s very shaken about everything and she misses a lot of shots while practicing — the current trailers show that she pulls herself together though.

Meanwhile, Banner and Tony are working on bringing back the people who were turned to dust, while Thor and Carol go back to space. Thor wants to find the surviving Asgardians, while Carol leaves to continue her duties.

This is when Scott Lang shows up after escaping from the Quantum Realm and he explains what has just happened to him. He used his ants communicator to get out of the Quantum Realm, where he was stranded at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp. He returns with Quantum Energy from the Realm, and explains that he saw his daughter in a parallel universe although she hasn’t recognized him.

That’s when Tony decides to explore Quantum tech, and Scott unshrinks Hank Pym’s lab inside the Avengers compound.

Tony develops suits for the Quantum Realm that are built using the same nanotechnology as Iron Man’s suit. Apparently, those watches that we saw on the hands of several Avengers in leaked Endgame sets photos are what house the white suits that we just saw in the second trailer.

Banner has now found a way to work things out with Hulk, and the resulting entity might be Professor Hulk. Rhodey gets an upgraded costume as well and is developing a secret weapon with Banner. This presumably takes place in the more distant future following the events of Infinity War.

Natasha goes to find Hawkeye and ends up in Japan where a female apprentice has joined him. That’s apparently the scene from the trailers, as well as a nod that Kate Bishop might see an introduction in Endgame.

Thor discovers that Asgard is now part of Hel and that his sister Hella is reigning over everything.

Thanos has been watching the Avengers all this time and is aware that Thor and Carol aren’t with the others. That’s why he attacks Earth, looking to prevent them from going to the Quantum Realm to jump back in time. Scott tells the Avengers during the ensuing fight — which might be the fight we saw pieces of in the second Endgame trailer — that someone has to defend the Quantum Tunnel to make sure they can return from the Quantum Realm.

This is the fight where we see Rhodes rock the new Hulkbuster costume, fending off Thanos and his upgraded Outriders. Thor and Captain Marvel, contacted by Tony, rush to Earth with new allies. Thor brings Hella’s undead army and the Asgardians (Valkyrie included) to the fight, while Carol comes with Nova Corps forces.

This is where the first dead Avenger reappears, and he’s a new version of Vision based on what Shuri saved from the old one. It’s Rhodey and Vision who fight the Outriders and Thanos while the others run to the Quantum Realm.

This is where the first dead Avenger reappears, and he's a new version of Vision based on what Shuri saved from the old one. It's Rhodey and Vision who fight the Outriders and Thanos while the others run to the Quantum Realm.