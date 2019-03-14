These videos imagine a world where Netflix’s most popular characters hang out together

In a brand new and somewhat clever ad campaign, Netflix imagines what it would be like if some of its more well-known and recognizable characters interacted with each other. The ads surfaced online earlier this week and feature a number of popular Netflix characters and personalities — from BoJack Horseman to Hasan Minhaj — hanging out in what appears to be some sort of backstage lounging area.

While the ads themselves won’t necessarily attract new subscribers, they nonetheless do a great job of strengthening the overall Netflix brand. The ads are quirky, whimsical, and ultimately serve to bolster the emotional connection many subscribers have with some of their favorite programs and characters.

While it remains to be seen if Netflix will continue to run similar ads in the future, the five ads the company released already are pretty good and might be a sign of things to come.

The first ad features Kimmy Gibbler — from Fuller House, of course — eating an atrocious meal while characters from an assortment of other Netflix shows can be seen in the background. If you look closely, you can definitely see some of the thieves from Money Heist lurking in the background, one of whom is having a conversation with a wrestler from GLOW.

Second, we have a few of the guys from Queer Eye giving BoJack Horseman some fashion advice. This particular ad is arguably the best of the bunch.

“What I see is somebody who is more man than horse who is longing to be more horse than man,” Karamo of Queer Eye tells BoJack. “But the question you have to ask yourself is how do we connect the man with the horse?” The final quip from Hasan Minhaj is particularly great:

Keeping the trend going, the next ad features Minaj asking BoJack about his fashion choices:

Up next, we have some of the characters from Orange is the New Black interacting with Karamo from Queer Eye:

And last but not least, we have BoJack quizzing Kimmy Gibbler about the plot of Fuller House: