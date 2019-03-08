Samsung’s Galaxy S10 launches today in stores around the world

It’s March 8th, which means that the Galaxy S10 series is finally ready to hit stores around the world. The phone was unveiled some two weeks ago and was available for preorder since then. If you’ve bought one online, then Friday is also the day when you’ll receive your unit.

Three of the four Galaxy S10 versions that Samsung announced a few weeks ago will be available in stores in almost 70 markets this week, including the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. In case the model you wanted was sold out during preorders, you might want to check with local retailers and carriers. The 5G version, meanwhile, will be released down the road.

By the end of the month, the phones should be available in some 130 markets, according to Samsung ’s newest announcement.

All Galaxy S10 phones feature the same Infinity-O punch-hole screen design, although the Galaxy S10e comes with a flat screen. The phones also share the same specs, including either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor or Samsung’s Exynos 9820. Camera-wise, we’re looking at dual-lens and triple-lens setups. The more you pay, the better the camera experience. The premium phones also get an in-display fingerprint sensor, that’s even more secure and sophisticated than competing solutions.

If you need to read more about the Galaxy S10 series before you buy, check out our Galaxy S10+ review. You might also want to see what experts have to say about the new camera experience and the Infinity-O display quality.

On the other hand, if you missed out on the preorder deals so far, you might be better off waiting a while longer to get a Galaxy S10 version, as the price might go down in the coming months.