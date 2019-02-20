Survey shows moviegoers think ‘Black Panther’ should win the Best Picture Oscar

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony is just a few days away, and in advance of the annual bestowing of golden statuettes in honor of Hollywood’s best and most memorable big screen performances over the past year, ticketing service Fandango conducted an experiment. The company decided to poll 3,000 moviegoers and ask them — if they were the ones calling the shots, who would they hand out Oscars to during the ceremony this Sunday?

Among the results of this survey of ordinary moviegoers, Black Panther emerged as the top choice for Best Picture. However, it’s worth noting that no movie in this category won over a majority of respondents (Black Panther was the top pick, but only from 24% of respondents, with the other movies in this category splitting the rest). Here’s how the rest of the Best Picture picks broke down, setting aside Black Panther:

Bohemian Rhapsody — 19%

A Star Is Born — 18%

Green Book — 14%

BlacKkKlansman — 8%

Roma — 7%

The Favourite — 6%

Vice — 4%

One more thing to note about this category. Netflix is certainly hoping that Roma, the cinematic tour de force written and directed by Alfonso Cuaron and which actually debuted on Netflix, does a lot better than the 7% showing you see above. Netflix has reportedly pulled out all the stops in a campaign bent on scoring an Oscar for Roma, something many commentators have said would completely change the game in Hollywood — and give Netflix a lot more cachet as it goes to war with increasingly competitive rival streaming services.

Meanwhile, here are the results from the other big Oscars categories, including the full breakdown of the survey’s results as well as which contender the Fandango respondents would pick as the winner:

Best Leading Actor

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody — 44%

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born — 20%

Christian Bale, Vice — 19%

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book — 11%

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate — 6%

Best Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born — 42%

Glenn Close, The Wife — 22%

Olivia Colman, The Favourite — 13%

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me? — 13%

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma — 10%

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book — 40%

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born — 28%

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman — 16%

Sam Rockwell, Vice — 10%

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me? — 6%

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk — 35%

Emma Stone, The Favourite — 24%

Amy Adams, Vice — 19%

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite — 15%

Marina de Tavira, Roma — 7%

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman — 36%

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma — 25%

Adam McKay, Vice — 18%

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite — 14%

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War — 7%

Best Animated Feature