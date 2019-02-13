Samsung’s big Galaxy S10 event is scheduled to take place exactly one week from today in San Francisco, California. But by the time the company’s February 20th Unpacked press conference finally arrives, we’re fairly confident that there will be absolutely no surprises in store. The Galaxy S10 series of flagship phones have been featured in countless leaks over the past few months, and we already know practically everything there is to know about the devices. Three new flagship phones will be included in Samsung’s first wave of launches: the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and an entry-level model called the Galaxy S10e that will go head to head with Apple’s iPhone XR.

After a year when Samsung released three of the most boring flagship phones we’ve ever seen — the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9 — the Galaxy S10 series will help Samsung start off 2019 with a bang. How do we know? Because all of the phones’ designs and features have already leaked, and they look fantastic. In fact, just yesterday a massive leak outed every last spec for all three new Galaxy S10 models. They’re going to be sleek, they’re going to be powerful, and they’re going to be a complete reimagining of flagship Samsung phones. Now, a new leak gives us what might be our best look yet at the most exciting new Galaxy S10 phone set to be unveiled next week.

We’ve seen it in renders, we’ve seen it in photos, and now we’re getting our best look yet at king of Samsung’s upcoming 2019 flagship lineup: the Galaxy S10+. This beast of a smartphone will feature five different cameras including a triple-lens array on the back and dual selfie cameras on the front, a large 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display with a pixel density of 522 ppi, a new all-screen design with tiny bezels and an oblong hole cut out of the screen for the selfie cams, powerful next-generation 8nm processors, up to 12GB of RAM, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded beneath the screen, a large 4,100 mAh battery, Android 9.0 with Samsung’s new One UI interface, and so much more.

There’s precious little question that the Galaxy S10+ will be the most desirable new model in Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy S lineup, at least until the even bigger 5G model debuts later this year. And now, a new hands-on video was just posted on YouTube showing the Galaxy S10+ in action.

This new video, which was shared by a smartphone accessory retailer called MobileFun, isn’t an in-depth look at the phone. Even still, we can get a very good idea of how big the new Galaxy S10+ is in one’s hand. We can also see a screen protector on the phone that includes two cutouts, one for the oblong hole in the top-right corner where the selfie cameras are located, and a second hole where we expect the in-display fingerprint scanner to be located. It’s an awful design that would make using the phone a nightmare, so we’re guessing it’s just a layer of protection that comes on the phone out of the box. We can’t imagine any third-party accessory maker being stupid enough to design a screen protector like that.

You’ll find the leaked Galaxy S10+ hands-on video embedded below, and it will hopefully tide you over for a week until Samsung unveils all three new Galaxy S10 models on February 20th. Pre-orders are then expected to open later that week, and the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ all should be released in early March. A fourth new model with an even bigger display and 5G compatibility should debut a few months later, perhaps around the same time as Samsung’s first foldable Galaxy phone, which we’re also expecting to see previewed at next week’s event.