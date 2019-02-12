The dates just leaked for WWDC 2019, where Apple will unveil iOS 13

Apple will reportedly host its next Worldwide Developers Conference from June 3rd – 7th at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, according to a report from MacRumors. WWDC 2017 took place from June 5th to the 9th, while WWDC 2018 began on June 4th and ended on the 8th. Providing Apple is sticking to a similar schedule in 2019, it’s not surprising to learn the conference will take place during the same week this year.

But this is more than just an educated guess. MacRumors was able to confirm with a source that a major event would be taking place at McEnery during the week on June 3rd. It was also able to rule out the second and fourth weeks of the month, as two other large conventions have already been booked for those weeks.

All of that seems to point to WWDC once again being held on the first full week of June, but not satisfied with what it had managed to piece together, MacRumors continued to poke around until it discovered that the city requires groups to get a permit before hosting a large public event like WWDC Bash. Lo and behold, the 2019 event calendar from the City of San Jose Office of Cultural Affairs just so happens to have the evening of June 6th booked for “Team San Jose 2019 WWDC,” with Apple event producer Brian Murphy listed as the contact.

If all of that’s still not enough to convince you that WWDC 2019 is set for the week of June 3rd, then you just won’t be convinced. That said, regardless of when the event takes place, we expect Apple to unveil iOS 13 during the keynote address. Maybe we’ll hear more about the rumored iPad mini refresh and AirPods 2 as well.