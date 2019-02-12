New Google Pixel 3 BOGO deal saves you up to 50% on your second phone

With Valentine’s Day coming up, you have the perfect occasion of buying a couple of discounted new Pixel phones for you and your significant other, especially if you’re both fans of Google’s Pixel phones. That’s because Google has brought back its Pixel 3 buy-one-get-one-cheaper promotion, offering fans up to 50% on the second Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL purchase.

However, not all the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL combinations will yield the perfect, full, 50% discount. You get to save $450 when you buy two Pixel 3 XL phones, $400 when you buy a Pixel 3 XL and a Pixel 3, and $350 when you buy two Pixel 3 phones.

As you can see in the following table in which 9to5Google listed all the possible permutations, you’ll hit that perfect 50% price cut for the second phone only in some instances. For all other options, the discount ranges from 39.5% to 45%.

Image Source: 9to5Google

That’s still a great deal, as you’d be able to save plenty of cash on top 2018 Android hardware. The cheapest option overall includes buying two 64GB Pixel 3 models and getting only a 44% price cut on the second model.

If you don’t plan to buy a Pixel as a Valentine’s gift to a significant other, you can always partner with a friend interested in Pixel phones and split the savings. It’s still a better deal than buying a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL for sticker prices — that’s $799 and $899, respectively — and better than compromising for the Pixel 3 Lite series coming later this year. Google’s BOGO deal runs through February 25th, which means you have plenty of time to pull the trigger.