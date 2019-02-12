With just eight days to go until Samsung unveils the Galaxy S10 series in San Francisco, a massive new leak just revealed the full specs of the three new phones. As you’ll see below, there aren’t too many surprises left for any of the three phones, although the leaked specs lists do offer a few previously unknown tidbits.
An alleged inside source from Samsung’s retail channel sent GSM Arena the images you’ll see at the end of this post, which list the full specs of the three phones you’ll see in stores in the coming weeks.
The printed pages below list specs for the displays, cameras, and batteries of the three upcoming Galaxy S10 phones, as well as their RAM and storage configurations. Here’s everything you need to know about each of the three phones, including the Galaxy S10e (Beyond 0), Galaxy S10 (Beyond 1) and Galaxy S10+ (Beyond 1), as listed in the leaked documents:
Galaxy S10e
- Size: 7.9mm thick
- Weight: 150g
- 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display with 2280 x 1080 resolution (438 ppi), 800 nits brightness, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Glass 5 glass
- Exynos 9820 8nm processor
- 6GB or 8GB of RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of storage
- 12-megapixel f1.5 wide-angle lens (77 degrees) with Dual Pixel, Dual Aperture, and optical image stabilization, and 16-megapixel f2.2 ultra wide-angle lens (123 degrees)
- 10-megapixel f1.9 selfie camera with Dual Pixel, autofocus, and 4K UHD video recording support
- 3,100 mAh battery with Wireless Power share and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
- side fingerprint sensor
- face recognition
- AKG headphones and speakers
- Dolby ATMOS sound
- USB-C connectivity
- IP68 certification
- One UI (1UI) user interface on top of Android
- Colors: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black, Canary Yellow
Galaxy S10
- Size: 7.8mm thick
- Weight: 157g
- 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display with 3040 x 1440 resolution (550 ppi), 800 nits brightness, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Glass 6 glass
- Exynos 9820 8nm processor
- 6GB or 8GB of RAM
- 128GB or 512GB of storage
- 12-megapixel f1.5 wide-angle lens (77 degrees) with Dual Pixel, Dual Aperture, and optical image stabilization; 16-megapixel f2.2 ultra wide-angle lens (123 degrees); and 12-megapixel f2.4 telephoto (45-degrees) lens with optical image stabilization and autofocus
- 10-megapixel f1.9 selfie camera with Dual Pixel, autofocus, and 4K UHD video recording support
- 3,400 mAh battery with Wireless Power share and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
- Ultrasonic fingerprint (Advanced on-screen fingerprint, 3D scan for more security)
- face recognition
- AKG headphones and speakers
- Dolby ATMOS sound
- USB-C connectivity
- IP68 certification
- One UI (1UI) user interface on top of Android
- Colors: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black
Galaxy S10+
- Size: 7.8mm thick
- Weight: 175g
- 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display with 3040 x 1440 resolution (522 ppi), 800 nits brightness, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Glass 6 glass
- Exynos 9820 8nm processor
- 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM
- 128GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage
- 12-megapixel f1.5 wide-angle lens (77 degrees) with Dual Pixel, Dual Aperture, and optical image stabilization; 16-megapixel f2.2 ultra wide-angle lens (123 degrees); and 12-megapixel f2.4 telephoto (45-degrees) lens with optical image stabilization and autofocus
- 10-megapixel f1.9 and 8-megapixel f2.2 selfie camera lenses with Live focus, Dual Pixel, autofocus, and 4K UHD video recording support
- 4,100 mAh battery with Wireless Power share and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
- Ultrasonic fingerprint (Advanced on-screen fingerprint, 3D scan for more security)
- face recognition
- AKG headphones and speakers
- Dolby ATMOS sound
- USB-C connectivity
- IP68 certification
- One UI (1UI) user interface on top of Android
- Colors: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black for 8GB RAM models; Luxurious Ceramic Black and Luxurious Ceramic White for 12GB RAM models
Here are thumbnails of the images posted by GSM Arena, and you’ll find full size version in the blog’s original post: