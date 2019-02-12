With just eight days to go until Samsung unveils the Galaxy S10 series in San Francisco, a massive new leak just revealed the full specs of the three new phones. As you’ll see below, there aren’t too many surprises left for any of the three phones, although the leaked specs lists do offer a few previously unknown tidbits.

An alleged inside source from Samsung’s retail channel sent GSM Arena the images you’ll see at the end of this post, which list the full specs of the three phones you’ll see in stores in the coming weeks.

The printed pages below list specs for the displays, cameras, and batteries of the three upcoming Galaxy S10 phones, as well as their RAM and storage configurations. Here’s everything you need to know about each of the three phones, including the Galaxy S10e (Beyond 0), Galaxy S10 (Beyond 1) and Galaxy S10+ (Beyond 1), as listed in the leaked documents:

Galaxy S10e

Size: 7.9mm thick

Weight: 150g

5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display with 2280 x 1080 resolution (438 ppi), 800 nits brightness, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Glass 5 glass

Exynos 9820 8nm processor

6GB or 8GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of storage

12-megapixel f1.5 wide-angle lens (77 degrees) with Dual Pixel, Dual Aperture, and optical image stabilization, and 16-megapixel f2.2 ultra wide-angle lens (123 degrees)

10-megapixel f1.9 selfie camera with Dual Pixel, autofocus, and 4K UHD video recording support

3,100 mAh battery with Wireless Power share and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

side fingerprint sensor

face recognition

AKG headphones and speakers

Dolby ATMOS sound

USB-C connectivity

IP68 certification

One UI (1UI) user interface on top of Android

Colors: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black, Canary Yellow

Galaxy S10

Size: 7.8mm thick

Weight: 157g

6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display with 3040 x 1440 resolution (550 ppi), 800 nits brightness, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Glass 6 glass

Exynos 9820 8nm processor

6GB or 8GB of RAM

128GB or 512GB of storage

12-megapixel f1.5 wide-angle lens (77 degrees) with Dual Pixel, Dual Aperture, and optical image stabilization; 16-megapixel f2.2 ultra wide-angle lens (123 degrees); and 12-megapixel f2.4 telephoto (45-degrees) lens with optical image stabilization and autofocus

10-megapixel f1.9 selfie camera with Dual Pixel, autofocus, and 4K UHD video recording support

3,400 mAh battery with Wireless Power share and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Ultrasonic fingerprint (Advanced on-screen fingerprint, 3D scan for more security)

face recognition

AKG headphones and speakers

Dolby ATMOS sound

USB-C connectivity

IP68 certification

One UI (1UI) user interface on top of Android

Colors: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black

Galaxy S10+

Size: 7.8mm thick

Weight: 175g

6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display with 3040 x 1440 resolution (522 ppi), 800 nits brightness, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Glass 6 glass

Exynos 9820 8nm processor

6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM

128GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage

12-megapixel f1.5 wide-angle lens (77 degrees) with Dual Pixel, Dual Aperture, and optical image stabilization; 16-megapixel f2.2 ultra wide-angle lens (123 degrees); and 12-megapixel f2.4 telephoto (45-degrees) lens with optical image stabilization and autofocus

10-megapixel f1.9 and 8-megapixel f2.2 selfie camera lenses with Live focus, Dual Pixel, autofocus, and 4K UHD video recording support

4,100 mAh battery with Wireless Power share and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Ultrasonic fingerprint (Advanced on-screen fingerprint, 3D scan for more security)

face recognition

AKG headphones and speakers

Dolby ATMOS sound

USB-C connectivity

IP68 certification

One UI (1UI) user interface on top of Android

Colors: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black for 8GB RAM models; Luxurious Ceramic Black and Luxurious Ceramic White for 12GB RAM models

Here are thumbnails of the images posted by GSM Arena, and you’ll find full size version in the blog’s original post:

Image Source: GSM Arena

Image Source: GSM Arena